Weekend football championship previews: Mayo and Roscommon have top billing

Saturday

Connacht SFC quarter-finals

London v Sligo , McGovern Park, 3.0 – When the teams met in the league, London struggled to score as they did throughout the campaign with only Donegal and Waterford managing smaller totals. Sligo have to recover from last week’s Division Four final in Croke Park and may be uncomfortably aware of what happened to them 10 years ago but only Keelan Cawley played in that defeat. They have too much momentum to repeat the slip. Verdict: Sligo

New York v Leitrim , Gaelic Park, 6.0 local or 11.0 IST (Live, GAAGO) – This fixture nearly brought about New York’s first championship win five years ago but the home side did have the services of All-Ireland winner Jamie Clarke. Leitrim are well forewarned, as Johnny McGeeney’s team rebounded impressively from Covid isolation last year. Verdict: Leitrim

Ulster SFC preliminary round

Armagh v Antrim , Box-It Athletic Grounds, 5.0 (Live, BBC TWO NI) – Armagh come into this still processing the shock of relegation and concerned about an injury to the talented Rian O’Neill. The draw is kind enough for hopes of a first Ulster final in 15 years to be realistic and opens on Saturday evening with this clash with Antrim. Andy McEntee’s team have been wildly erratic so far, beating Division Three winners Cavan one week and losing to bottom side Longford the next. For all of the questions that Armagh may need to answer in the weeks to come, this looks capable of a straightforward answer. Verdict: Armagh

Sunday

Connacht SFC quarter-final

Mayo’s Jordan Flynn with David Murray and Ciaran Lennon of Roscommon during last month's league meeting. Photograph: Inpho/Evan Treacy

Mayo v Roscommon , Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 4.0 [Live, RTE2] – A metric of Roscommon’s more than decent league campaign isn’t simply that they stayed afloat and took eight points but that they were so competitive in the other matches, losing all three by a single score. The consensus in the county is that they have the forwards – the Murtaghs, Ben O’Carroll and Enda Smith – to compete with anyone but Davy Burke’s most notable work – and coach Mark McHugh has also been acknowledged in this – has been in tightening the defence, whose average concession of 0-13 was nearly 10 points better than on their last three Division One campaigns.

This is also a reflection of the team’s resilience. In the league fixture between the teams in the Hyde, Roscommon recovered a match that was drifting away from them to ensure an exciting conclusion. Mayo saw it out, though – as they did in last week’s league final, never allowing Galway to catch them. Underlining the benefits of the success is that it also advised areas of potential improvement. The first-quarter Mayo was impressive: working the field well to create scoring chances that were converted and tackling like demons with the emphasis on precision rather than frenzy.

They promptly fell away in the second quarter and will have been analysing why that happened and why overall, there were subdued displays in the middle third. Defence was however good, from Colm Reape in goals and corner back Jack Coyne excellent. Aidan O’Shea was also very effective – his strength in possession invariably creates chances or draws frees.

That the home side have approached this with so much caution – including Sam Callinan on the bench rather than release him to the under-20s – reflects Roscommon’s status. It also militates against complacency, which can be enough for the home side. Verdict: Mayo

Leinster SFC preliminary round

Wicklow v Carlow , Aughrim, 2.30 – As Oisín McConville says, there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since the opening weekend of the league saw both sides finish with a draw after Carlow had been reduced to 14. Wicklow recovered from a bad start (they went on to lose the second match to Sligo) to secure promotion although by one account, they have yet to put in a sustained 70-minute performance. Carlow enjoyed a better league than last year but don’t look to have the wherewithal to cope with this rare championship visit to Aughrim. Verdict: Wicklow

Longford v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.0 – A testing league for Paddy Christie’s team with relegation at the end. Injury rules out David McGivney and although Longford concluded with a high scoring win over Antrim, the die was by then already cast. In the league, Offaly were narrow winners but Longford were stronger then and their defence remains a bit too ‘access all areas’. Verdict: Offaly

Longford manager Paddy Christie. Photograph: Inpho/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Laois v Wexford , Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30 – Failing to secure promotion was a big disappointment for Laois but they handled this weekend’s opposition during the campaign. Evan O’Carroll top-scored in the six-goal demolition of London but it only benefited the scoring difference. Wexford will feel that they are improved on last February and hopeful that they can spring a surprise as they did on Offaly last year. Could be close but home advantage counts. Verdict: Laois

Munster SFC quarter-finals

Tipperary v Waterford , FBD Semple Stadium, 2.0 – It’s been a sad fall-away for Tipp from the winter magic of two and a half years ago. Departures and morale-draining injury issues led to relegation as bottom of Division Three. Waterford, though, are hardly buoyant, with just one win over London. Verdict: Tipperary