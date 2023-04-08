Sligo prove too strong for London as the book Connacht semi-final slot

Daniel Clarke of London is challenged by Luke Towey of Sligo during the Connacht SFC quarter-final at McGovern Park in Ruislip Photograph: Juan Gasparini/Inpho

London 0-12 Sligo 2-20

Sligo eased to victory as they outclassed hosts London to win this Connacht SFC quarter-final by 14 points at McGovern Park.

Two second-half goals for Tony McEntee’s side saw them pull well clear after they led 0-12 to 0-4 at the break.

The sides were level after 15 minutes of play but this would be as close as the London men would get to causing an upset against the Division Four league winners as they would score seven points without reply to lead 0-9 to 0-2 after 28 minutes of play.

London would get the opening point of the second half through a free from Christopher Varley but a 51st-minute goal from Seán Carrabine really put the game beyond London. They did respond well after conceding the goal as they scored four points without reply, but any chance of a comeback ended on 61 minutes when Pat Spillane got his side’s second goal of the match.

READ MORE

Sligo will now keep a keen interest in second quarter-final later this evening as they will play the winners of the New York v Leitrim encounter in the Connacht semi-finals.

LONDON: N Maher; E Flanagan, M Clarke (0-1), N McElwaine; E Walsh, C Gallagher (0-1), A McLoughlin (0-2); D Clarke, L Gavaghan (0-1); C Duggan, E Lynn (0-1), S Dornan; C Farley (0-6, six frees), J Gallagher, L Gallagher.

Subs: R McCarthy for S Dornan, R Solan for N McElwaine (both h-t), J Obahor for D Clarke (46 mins), N O’Leary for E Flanagan (57), R Tohill for C Farley (65).

SLIGO: D Lyons; N Mullen (0-1), E McGuinness, E Lyons; L Towey (0-1), B Cox, P McNamara (0-1); P Kilcoyne (0-1), C Lally (0-3); K Cawley, S Carrabine (1-1, one free), F Cawley; P Spillane (1-4), P O’Connor (0-3, one mark), N Murphy (0-3, one free).

Subs: A Reilly (0-1) for N Murphy (47 mins), M Gordon for F Cawley (52), D Conlon (0-1) for P O’Connor (56), G O’Kelly Lynch for K Cawley (63), D Philips for E Lyons (65).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).