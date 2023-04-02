White Birch springs 22-1 upset in Leopardstown’s Derby Trial

White Birch, ridden by jockey Shane Foley (left), wins the P.W.Mcgrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes with Up and Under ridden by jockey Mikey Sheehy second in Derby Trials Day at Leopardstown. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Aidan O’Brien won both Guineas Trials with favourites at Leopardstown on Sunday but there was a surprise in the PW McGrath Ballysax Stakes as the 22-1 shot White Birch upset some big reputations.

On heavy ground that passed a morning inspection, the complete outsider of the six runners for the prestigious Derby Trial came from last to first in impressive style to win for Co Cork trainer John Murphy.

At the line White Birch had half a length in hand on Up And Under, with O’Brien’s odds-on favourite Alexandroupolis four lengths back in third.

White Birch had previously won his maiden at Dundalk in November for Murphy, who memorably won the 2006 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham with Newmill.

Previous success on the flat included the 2018 Irish Cesarewitch but the man based far from the usual classic path near Innishannon could have heady targets on his radar with this new star.

It will be more familiar territory to owner Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez, who bought White Birch after his Dundalk victory and whose judgment once again looks to have been on the money.

The Spanish owner previously owned the 2015 Oaks winner Qualify, who struck at Epsom at 50-1 odds. She also secured Breeders’ Cup glory with Iridessa.

Similar top-flight options may require supplementary fees to be paid out for White Birch and it would be presumptuous to credit Sunday’s success simply to ultra-testing ground conditions.

“He hasn’t any classic entries – but he could get some yet!” said Murphy’s son and assistant, George.

“He has a lovely run first time out in Naas on heavy ground so we thought he’d get through it today all right.

“[But] he floated around Dundalk over seven and showed a lot of speed so he could be very versatile ground-wise and clearly going a mile and a quarter was no issue either. He could be a very exciting horse.

“He’s very well balanced and moves very well so I wouldn’t be worried about going to Epsom anyway. I’m sure he’ll have some big entries in the future,” he added.

Jockey Shane Foley has a trio of Curragh classics under his belt and wasn’t surprised by the outcome either.

“I’ve ridden him in his work over the last couple of weeks and really liked him. He’s a gorgeous horse,” said the rider who partnered another soft-ground Ballysax winning grey, Success Days, in 2015.

“It was a proper race, they went a proper gallop and it never let up. He actually picked up better than I expected, and I ended up getting there a little bit too soon. He really is a nice horse,” added Foley who won the opening maiden on Curvature.

Both White Birch and Up And Under overcame interference at the furlong pole from the struggling Alexandroupolis. Ryan Moore got a two-day suspension for careless riding on the favourite.

He was one of a trio of beaten Ballysax runners for the Ballydoyle team, who weren’t dissuaded by conditions that prompted 16 non-runners overall due to the going.

“We always run if we can at all. It’s never going to suit every horse every time but at least they’ve got started,” O’Brien said. “All that could happen is that they mightn’t win!”

Hans Andersen ridden by jockey Ryan Moore (right) wins the Ballylinch Stud 'Red Rocks' 2000 Guineas Trial Stakes during the Ballylinch Stud Classic Trials Day at Leopardstown Racecourse. Picture date: Sunday April 2, 2023.

Hans Andersen had little trouble winning at odds of 8-13 in the Ballylinch Stud 2,000 Guineas Trial while Never Ending Story put in a pleasing return to action in the 1,000 Trial.

The latter contest has a superb record of unearthing future classic winners and considerable improvement is anticipated from Never Ending Story.

“We are delighted with her as she hadn’t really come yet. When she does come she will gush, but she is just not there yet. You can see it in her coat.

“She can go to one of the Guineas and then stepping up in trip shouldn’t be a problem to her. Meditate is the plan for Newmarket and she (Never Ending Story) could go for one of the other Guineas.

“At this time of year, with fillies, a lot can happen in a week,” O’Brien said.

Either the French or Irish Guineas on-route to the French Derby is a possibility that O’Brien anticipates for Hans Andersen, who won by two and a half lengths under Moore.

“He’s obviously a good ground horse, he moves very long and low. That’s not his ground but he got through it,” O’Brien commented.

Oisin Murphy’s 1,000 Trial mount Not Even Close was a non-runner and the jockey’s sole mount on the day, Valiant King, came up a shorthead short in a handicap.

Johnny Murtagh’s 20-1 outsider Signora Bellissima got a break on the field early in the straight and had enough in hand for jockey Jamie Powell to hold off the fast-finishing runner-up.