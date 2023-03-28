Division One hurling league final to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Division One hurling league final between Limerick and Kilkenny has been fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday April 9th at 2pm.

It will be the first time the Cork venue has hosted the league decider since 1980, when the Rebels beat Limerick after a replay.

It had been thought Semple Stadium might be chosen as the venue, perhaps as a Saturday night floodlit game, but GAA fixture makers are keen to utilise the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh more often now where possible.

Waterford won last year’s league final, beating Cork at Semple Stadium. Limerick’s most recent triumph was in 2020 when they beat Clare, also at the Thurles venue.

READ MORE

Kilkenny and Galway shared the title in 2021, there was no league final that season. Kilkenny’s most recent Division One final victory was over Tipperary at Nowlan Park in 2018.