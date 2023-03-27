Mayo’s request for Division One final to be played on Saturday turned down

Mayo’s request for the Division One Football League final to be played on Saturday has been turned down – with the clash against Galway going ahead in Croke Park on Sunday at 4pm.

Kevin McStay’s Mayo had sought for the game to be brought forward 24 hours, which would have allowed them one extra day of recovery and preparation for a Connacht SFC quarter-final against Roscommon the following Sunday, April 9th.

However, all the indications from Salthill after Galway’s win over Kerry last weekend were that the Tribesmen fully expected the league final to take place on Sunday, and that has been confirmed in the fixtures released by the GAA.

The curtain raiser to that decider next Sunday will be the Division Two final between Derry and Dublin at 1.45.

The Division Three and Four finals will be played at the venue on Saturday. Sligo and Wicklow meet in the Division Four showdown at 5pm, followed by the Division Three meeting of Cavan and Fermanagh at 7.15. All four games will be shown live on TG4, and the matches must produce a winner on the day, meaning there won’t be any replays.

ALLIANZ LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINALS

SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST

Division Four final

Sligo v Wicklow, Croke Park, 5.0 (Live on TG4)

Division Three final

Cavan v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 7.15 (Live on TG4)

SUNDAY, APRIL 2ND

Division Two final

Derry v Dublin, Croke Park, 1.45 (Live on TG4)

Division One final

Mayo v Galway, Croke Park, 4.0 (Live on TG4)