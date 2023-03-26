Stephen Cluxton makes shock return to Dublin panel for Louth league game

Stephen Cluxton made a shock return to the Dublin panel for this afternoon’s National League Division Two match against Louth in Croke Park. Cluxton, who never actually announced his retirement but hasn’t played for Dublin since the 2020 All-Ireland final, was a late addition to the Dublin bench in place of regular sub-goalkeeper Michael Shiels.

While Cluxton was taking part in the warm-up, the Dublin camp confirmed that the 41-year-old former Footballer of the Year returned to the set-up recently. It means that Dessie Farrell has now brought three former All-Ireland winners back into the squad over the winter, with Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion also involved. Mannion, who likewise hasn’t played for Dublin since the 2020 final, was another late addition to the subs’ bench here.

If and when Cluxton makes an appearance this season, it will mark 22 years since his debut in the 2001 championship. David O’Hanlon had played every game for Dublin between the posts during this league campaign but it seems unlikely that Cluxton has returned to sit on the bench.

In 2021, Dessie Farrell said of Cluxton: “He’s not retired, he has just stepped away. we’ve spoken about it as a group – I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind.”