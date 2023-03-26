Eoin Downey dismissal removes all the mystery as Kilkenny advance with ease

Allianz National Hurling League semi-final: Kilkenny 2-22 Cork 0-22

Just like so many other games in this year’s League, the second semi-final of the competition delivered far less than it promised. Just when it seemed like it would be nip and tuck to the finish, Cork had a man sent off after a protracted brawl that involved about 20 players, and all the mystery about the outcome was suddenly eliminated. Kilkenny were six points up at the time and without any alarms they held that lead.

The tone of the exchanges had become niggly a few minutes before the brawl, when Kilkenny were awarded a penalty and there were minor outbreaks of pushing and shoving. After Billy Drennan drilled the ball to the corner of the net to put Kilkenny in a commanding position Cork had more than enough time to get back into the game, but once Eoin Downey was dismissed on a straight red Cork’s chance dissolved.

The row started near the Kilkenny dug-out, after Cork were awarded a free, and it escalated like a bush-fire. Players joined in from all angles, and after a long consultation with his linesmen and his umpires, the referee John Keenan issued four yellow cards and one red. It is hugely disappointing for young Downey who has been one of the success stories of Cork’s League, and will now surely miss their opening championship match next month.

Kilkenny managed the game well enough after that, but in keeping with their League campaign, they weren’t wildly impressive either. Having run Limerick to four points in the All-Ireland final nine months ago, it is hard to imagine that the League final will be as close as that in a fortnight’s time, but like so often in the past, Kilkenny have not baulked at the prospect of taking the league to the last day and they have their wish again.

Having played with the wind in the first half Kilkenny led by three points at the break, 1-12 to 0-12. They led by five points on three different occasions in the opening half, but it never felt like there was that much between the teams on the run of play.

Kilkenny had 1-9 on the board before they committed their first wide after 25 minutes, and that kind of economy is hard to bat against. But most of their scores were from Billy Drennan, who was quiet in general play but absolutely deadly from frees and 65s.

Martin Keoghan was the pick of the Kilkenny forwards, with his clever runs and generous link-up play. He scored Kilkenny’s first goal mid-way through the first half after Jack O’Connor was turned over in the middle of the field. When the ball reached Paddy Deegan 30 metres from the Cork goal he wasn’t content to take a handy point, and when he drove at the Cork full-back line he created an overlap. Keoghan accepted the pass and finished a low shot to the Cork net.

Just like every other Cork line-up in this year’s league it contained more than a share of innocence and players adjusting to this level in real time. Padraig Power continued to make a good impression, and after a ropey start, he looked really threatening and promising.

Against the wind, five of Cork’s starting forwards scored from play. The exception was Conor Lehane, whose boom or bust profile shows no sign of reform in the late autumn of his career.

In a milky spring sun, and on a dead surface that will benefit from a few weeks of heat, the quality of the hurling was in season with the end of March. There were fumbles and mis-placed passes on both sides, but there was no shortage of earnestness. Nobody can get away without hunting and harassing in the modern game, even at this time of the year, and in contrast to seasons gone by, Cork’s forwards seemed committed to a consistent effort.

Cork made a slow start to the second half and found themselves six points down when Drennan was fouled going through and the corner forward converted the penalty himself. Kilkenny were soon eight points clear, and even though Cork halved that deficit late in the game, they never threatened the goal that might have made a difference.

Kilkenny: E Murphy, M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh, D Corcoran, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield, C Fogarty 0-1, A Murphy 0-2, T Clifford 0-1, J Donnelly 0-2, P Deegan, B Drennan 1-13, 1-0 pen, 0-9 frees, 0-3 65s, M Keoghan 1-0, R Hogan 0-1. Subs: C Kenny 0-1 for Hogan 50 mins; G Dunne 0-1 for Clifford 59 mins; N Brennan for A Murphy 68 mins; C Delaney for Corcoran 70 mins; E Cody for Butler 72 mins.

Cork: P Collins, N O’Leary, E Downey, D Cahalane, T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey 0-1, R Roche, E Twomey, C Cahalane 0-2, C Lehane, S Barrett 0-3, S Kingston 0-9, 0-8 frees, P Power 0-2, J O’Connor 0-1. Subs: T O’Mahony 0-1 for Twomey 50 mins; P Horgan 0-3 frees for O’Connor 50 mins; G Millerick for C Cahalane 54 mins; B Hayes for Power 67 mins. Sent off: E Downey 50 mins.

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).