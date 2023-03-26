Derry promoted despite losing perfect record to last-minute goal

Cork’s Steven Sherlock shoots on goal despite being surrounded by Derry players at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Allianz National Football League, Division Two: Cork 1-14 Derry 1-14

A goal seven minutes into stoppage time by Cork midfielder Ian Maguire ruined Derry’s 100% record at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

It came seconds after home keeper Micheal Aodh Martin intervened to thwart Shane McGuigan at the other end with Cork setting up one last-gasp attack as Cian Kiely punted the ball in more hope than expectation into the danger zone, where Maguire got the crucial touch.

Derry will kick themselves for not completing the perfect record of seven wins because they enjoyed an eight-point lead after 52 minutes following a goal from Shea Downey, who blasted in from close range after good approach play by Ethan Doherty and Lachlan Murray.

It shoved the Ulster champions 1-13 to 0-8 in front and seemingly in total control, but Cork refused to panic and kicked the next six points in nine minutes with substitute Conor Corbett leading the charge and Colm O’Callaghan, Sean Powter and Killian O’Hanlon also finding the range.

Cork players celebrate a goal scored in injury time. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Derry dictated matters from the start, swooping 0-5 to 0-2 in front inside 12 minutes with Niall Toner and Shane McGuigan causing Cork’s defence all sorts of problems and they were 0-8 to 0-4 ahead approaching half-time.

But, they lost centre-back Gareth McKinless to a black card in the 33rd minute following an off the ball incident and Cork managed to come within three at the break 0-9 to 0-6.

Yet, Derry more than coped as they added four unanswered points on the resumption to surge seven in front and apparently on their way to victory until Cork’s storming finish.

Cork: MA Martin; S Meehan captain, K O’Donovan (0-1), T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, S Powter (0-1); C O’Callaghan (0-2), I Maguire (1-0); M Taylor, R Deane, B O’Driscoll; K O’Hanlon (0-2), C Og Jones (0-1), S Sherlock (0-4 frees). Subs: C Corbett (0-3, one free) for Sherlock 53 mns, J O’Rourke for Jones 55 mins, M Cronin for O’Driscoll 57 mins, C Kiely for Taylor 58 mins, P Walsh for O’Hanlon 70+5.

Derry: R Scullion; P McNeill, P McGrogan (0-1), C McCluskey; S Downey (1-1), G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; Paul Cassidy (0-1), B Rogers (0-1); B McCarron, N Toner (0-3), M Downey; E Doherty (0-2), S McGuigan (0-4, one free), L Murray (0-1). Subs: C Glass for McCarron 39 mins, C McKaigue for McNeill 53 mins, C McGuckian for M Downey 55 mins, C Doherty for McKaigue injured 60 mins, D Cassidy for Murray 63 mins.

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).