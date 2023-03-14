Meath-Dublin NFL clash in Navan on Saturday to be a sell-out

Meath's Cillian O'Sullivan with Lee Gannon and John Small of Dublin during last year's Leinster championship game in Croke Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Dublin’s first National Football League game against Meath in Navan for 35 years will be a sell-out this Saturday at Páirc Tailteann.

There are currently no remaining tickets available on general sale for the Division Two encounter where capacity is due to be in the region of 10,500-11,000. But officials are not declaring the match as officially sold out just yet as some auxiliary tickets may become available should any season ticket holder allocations free up.

However, the Meath County Board do not expect any such tickets to remain unsold for the 3pm throw-in on Saturday – a game which will also be shown live on RTÉ.

Incredibly, Dublin’s last league game against Meath in Navan was in December 1988. Dublin haven’t played Meath in a championship game there since 1980.

Meanwhile, Martin Murphy will manage the Offaly senior footballers for the rest of their remaining two league games.

Murphy, who was a selector with Liam Kearns, previously managed the Offaly under-21 footballers and more recently led Portarlington to three successive Laois senior football championships between 2020-22.

Offaly’s Division Three encounter against Tipperary will go ahead on Saturday, but with an earlier throw-in time of 2pm at Semple Stadium.

The late Liam Kearns will be reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm. Funeral will arrive at St Senan’s Church, Clonlara for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.