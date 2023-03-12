Antrim weather early Laois storm to secure Division One hurling in 2024

Antrim 3-18 Laois 1-18

Goals proved the difference at a wet and windy Corrigan Park on Sunday as Antrim weathered an early Laois storm to overpower the visitors for a win that assures them of Division One hurling in 2024.

Conal Cunning top-scored with 1-10 for the hosts, his goal coming at a key time in the second half, but the displays of Nigel Elliott and Michael Bradley exemplified all that was good with this Antrim performance as they weren’t going to be found wanting with so much at stake.

Laois settled with the opening two points but Antrim were quick to take what seemed a real shot in the arm in the fourth minute as Nigel Elliott was put clear in on the right to bury a goal.

READ MORE

However, they were second best for the majority of the opening period as the visitors kept the scoreboard ticking with the entire front six and midfielder Jack Kelly all on target in the opening period.

Their dominance would be underlined after 22 minutes when Aaron Dunphy took advantage of a fumble to beat a pair of challenges and finish. Jack Kelly added a point soon after to make it 1-11 to 1-5.

Six remained the gap approaching the break before a big moment as Gerard Walsh went long with the Cushendall man rising to fetch over Liam O’Connor and unleash a shot to the back of the net.

Cunning tapped over a late free and so, despite dominating the opening half, Laois were just 1-14 to 2-9 up at the interval.

There was a sense momentum had swung and Antrim confirmed as much as they looked energised after the break with points from Cunning, McManus and Joe Maskey edging them ahead.

The gap was one when the big moment came on 53 minutes as Gerard Walsh sent in an excellent line ball that broke to Elliot who spotted Cunning peeling off and the Dunloy man smashed home a goal past Rowland.

Still, Laois hung in and a goal was the gap as the game ticked into stoppage time, but Antrim were not going to be denied this time as substitute Eoin O’Neill floated over a beauty, while Paddy Burke and Cunning added insurance scores as Laois lost Gearoid Lynch to a red card. But the points were safe for Antrim who are now assured of their Division One status, while Laois face a relegation playoff.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke (0-1), R McGarry, S Rooney; N O’Connor, G Walsh, J Maskey (0-1); M Bradley, J McNaughton; K Molloy (0-2), N McKenna (0-2), N Elliott (1-0); C Cunning (1-10, nine frees, 0-1 65), N McManus (1-1), C Johnston.

Subs: S Elliott for C Johnston (34 mins), D Nugent for N McKenna (64), S Walsh for N O’Connor (65), P Boyle for J Maskey (68), E O’Neill (0-1) for N Elliott (73).

LAOIS: E Rowland; I Shanahan, L O’Connell, D Hartnett; P Delaney, P Purcell, F Fennell; J Kelly (0-1), A Corby; S Maher (0-7, six frees), R Mullaney (0-1), J Keyes (0-2); T Keyes (0-2), M Phelan (0-1), A Dunphy (1-4).

Subs: W Dunphy for M Phelan (43 mins), J Duggan for R Mullaney (50), G Lynch for A Corby (57), S Bergin for J Keyes (63).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)