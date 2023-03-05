Powter to the fore as Cork get back in promotion hunt

Clare suffered a demoralising defeat in Ennis and their Division Two status is now in real jeopardy. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork 3-10 Clare 1-8

Cork produced the perfect dress rehearsal ahead of the sides’ Munster senior championship rematch in five weeks’ time after a clinical second-half display floored hosts Clare in Cusack Park on Sunday.

In front of 2,596 hardy souls in Ennis, few could have foreseen such a second-half sea-change after Clare had seemingly put themselves firmly in the driving seat by edging 1-4 to 1-3 in front by the break with the conditions to come.

Not even the added jolt of a penalty save to deny Brian Hurley immediately on the restart could reignite the Banner though as it was the Rebels who used that setback to persevere and prevail.

Points through Eoghan McSweeney and the industrious Chris Óg Jones nudged the visitors back in front by the 41st minute before the latter teed up wing-back Matty Taylor for a timely goal two minutes later at 2-5 to 1-4.

Clare did hit back with a brace of Eoin Cleary points but it was only a temporary reprieve as a determined Cork upped the ante even further with a 1-4 unanswered burst.

The returning Ruairí Dean, McSweeney, Brian Hurley and full-forward Jones stretched the gap to six before Sean Powter raided for the clinching goal entering the final 10 minutes.

The Douglas talisman also opened Cork’s account in style with a solo goal in the ninth minute but it would be wiped out within five minutes when Keelan Sexton earned and converted a penalty to edge Clare 1-1 to 1-0 in front.

Despite being level on three more occasions, Sexton would again come to his side’s rescue alongside goalkeeper Ryan to inch the hosts the minimum clear by the break.

There was only one side in the contest on the restart though as Cork impressively belied the conditions to move back into the promotion race while nudging their provincial rivals perilously close to the trapdoor in the process.

Two divisions could even separate the sides by the time they renew acquaintances back at the same venue in the Munster quarter-final on Easter Sunday.

Cork: M Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor (1-0); C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney (0-2), S Powter (2-0), R Deane (0-1); B Hurley (0-3f), C Óg Jones (0-3), C Corbett. Subs: S Meehan for Shanley (57), K O’Hanlon for Powter (62), J O’Rourke (0-1) for Hurley (65), M Cronin for Corbett (67), S Merritt for Maguire (70)

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, R Lanigan, C Brennan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon (0-1); D Coughlan, E Cleary (0-4, 2f), J Malone; G Cooney, K Sexton (1-1, 1-0 Pen), E McMahon (0-2, 1f). Subs: I Ugwueru for Sweeney (49), B Rouine for Coughlan (54), D Walsh for O’Dea (58, inj), A Griffin for Malone (62), M McInerney for Cooney (67)

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)