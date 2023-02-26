Donegal and Galway share spoils in Letterkenny as Paul Conroy’s late free misses target

Galway's Cillian McDaid tackles Conor O'Donnell of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division One game at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Donegal 1-9 Galway 1-9

As he stood in the shadows of the Dr James McDaid stand – officially named in honour of the former sports minister just three hours beforehand – Pádraic Joyce could see, and feel a victory.

Paul Conroy, from a tricky position close to the left touchline, bent a free towards the posts at the clubhouse end of O’Donnell Park.

So good did the trajectory of Conroy’s effort seem, Joyce raised his hands to salute. At the vital moment, though, Conroy’s effort trailed wide.

Galway headed back down the N17 with a share of the spoils.

“A point gained,” Joyce firmly noted afterwards. “With the performance we put in, definitely a point gained. We just weren’t on the money and our attitude was just a bit off-kilter.”

Donegal hit something of a purple patch in the first half, Oisín Gallen scoring a penalty to put them 1-5 to 0-3 in front.

Caolan McGonagle, Jamie Brennan and goalkeeper Shaun Patton, who pinged over a 50-metre free, shot points before a throw ball by John Daly handed Gallen a chance from the penalty spot.

Conor Gleeson, the Galway goalkeeper, got a strong hand, but just not a strong enough one and Gallen’s effort squirmed to the net.

Just 43 seconds later, Matthew Tierney riffled past Patton with an instant riposte.

Joyce said: “It was a brilliant response by the lads after Donegal got their goal. We didn’t push on after that. We had good chances to go further ahead.”

Michael Langan had Donegal 1-6 to 1-3 ahead at half-time, but Donegal wouldn’t score again until Gallen floated over a point in the 67th minute.

Galway were unable to make light of their hosts’ wastefulness, although they sneaked two in front courtesy of Tierney and Conroy.

Rob Finnerty, a half-time introduction, fisted over after Conor O’Donnell drew Donegal level in the dying embers.

Jason McGee rescued a point for Donegal, who still had to endure the late agony of Conroy’s last-gasp effort. The opening chapters of Paddy Carr’s tenure in the Donegal hot seat have not been straightforward, but a point at least represents another one in their bid for top-flight survival.

“When you’re in my situation you tend to have to live your life hoping that its half full rather than half empty,” said Carr.

DONEGAL: S Patton (0-1, free); M Curran, B McCole, M O’Reilly; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Gallagher; C McGonagle (0-1), J McGee (0-1); M Langan (0-1), D Ó Baoill, C O’Donnell (0-2); H McFadden, Ó Gallen (1-2, 1-0 pen), J Brennan (0-1).

Subs: P Mogan for O’Reilly (h-t), R O’Donnell for McFadden (60 mins), J McGroddy for Ó Baoill (68).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J Glynn, S Kelly, E Kelly; D McHugh, J Daly, C Sweeney (0-1); P Conroy (0-2, two frees), C McDaid; M Tierney (1-3, one 45), P Cooke (0-1), J Heaney; P Kelly, G Davoren, I Burke.

Subs: R Finnerty (0-2) for Davoren (h-t), J Maher for Cooke and R Monaghan for P Kelly (both 49 mins), D Conneely for McDaid (55).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).