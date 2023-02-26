Cork hit Limerick for six as they win by triple scores at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork’s Seán Powter celebrates scoring a goal during the Allianz Football League Division Two game against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork 6-18 Limerick 0-12

Cork stung Limerick with six goals to record their first home win in Division Two before a crowd of 7,347 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

They led by 4-9 to 0-6 at half-time, all their scores coming from play. Ian Maguire slammed in the first goal after eight minutes with Colm O’Callaghan adding the second in the 15th minute and Cork grabbed two in as many minutes approaching the break.

Seán Powter and captain Brian Hurley finished sweetly and when substitute Conor Corbett claimed the fifth two minutes after the resumption it looked ominous for the bottom side.

Limerick’s Brian Donovan was unlucky to crash a shot off the crossbar moments before Corbett pounced and Cork also finished the game strongly, Ruairí Deane having a ‘goal’ disallowed for a square infringement before Corbett added his second.

Cork’s first score from a free came after 41 minutes, courtesy of Steven Sherlock, while Chris Óg Jones impressed with his half dozen points from play.

There was an unusual incident on the half-hour mark, when Cork full back Daniel O’Mahony punched the ball over his own crossbar for a Limerick point.

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony (0-1 own point), T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor (0-1); C O’Callaghan (1-1), I Maguire (1-1); E McSweeney (0-1), S Powter (1-1), B O’Driscoll; B Hurley (capt; 1-1), C Óg Jones (0-6), S Sherlock (0-5, two frees).

Subs: R Deane for O’Driscoll (inj, 5 mins), C Corbett (2-1) for Hurley (h-t), K O’Hanlon for I Maguire (42), C Kiely for Fahy (47), K O’Donovan for Shanley (60), M Cronin for Powter (61).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Fanning; I Corbett (0-1), C Fahy (0-4), T McCarthy (0-1); C McSweeney, C Downes; C Sheehan (0-1), J Naughton (0-1 free), P Maher; G Brown, B Donovan (0-1), H Bourke (0-1).

Subs: M Donovan (0-1) for Connolly, P Nash for Maher and K Ryan for Brown (all h-t), A Enright for B Donovan (50 mins), J Liston for Bourke (59).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).