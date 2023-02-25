Gaelic football previews: Improving Mayo to prove a tough test for Tyrone

Jack McCaffrey: looked to have plenty of his old zip when he made an impressive return to Dublin's colours as a substitute in the narrow victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

SATURDAY

Allianz National Football League

Division One

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, 5.0 (Live on RTÉ) - Both managers will be looking for a response from their players here after disappointing losses last weekend. Kerry rolled out some of their big guns to try stem the tide in Castlebar last Saturday and it would be no surprise if we saw a suitable response in Tralee to that chastening defeat. Armagh played plenty of positive football in the first half against Roscommon, but they looked rudderless after the break and added just four points. That kind of inconsistency won’t do against Kerry, even if the Kingdom are not at full pelt just yet. Verdict: Kerry

Mayo v Tyrone, MacHale Park, 7.0 (Live on TG4) - Kevin McStay has got the coveted new manager bounce, but there is far more depth and practical reasoning behind Mayo’s positive start to the year. They are playing with more energy, there is more directness to their play, different players have been empowered in central roles and it has all helped generate a feeling of fresh optimism around the place. As for Tyrone, they are fast becoming the game’s Jekyll and Hyde team. It’s hard to know what Tyrone will show up in Castlebar. Verdict: Mayo

READ MORE

Division Two

Dublin v Clare, Croke Park, 7.0 – A first match between the counties in Headquarters since the All-Ireland semi-final of 31 years ago since when their respective league trajectories have kept them apart. In the here and now, Dublin have laboured through the campaign but are on full points whereas Clare have just then one win but were clipped last week at home by Kildare after a match they should have won. Dublin’s brightest memory of a first win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was the return of a whizzy-looking Jack McCaffrey for the first time in three years. Verdict: Dublin

Division Three

Antrim v Fermanagh, Corrigan Park, 2.0 – A sensational finish put Fermanagh clear of a previously cruising Down and plunged the division into its annually recognisable commuter crush. Antrim were unlucky against Down and impressively fit and organised whacking Tipp in Thurles. This could be tight enough. Verdict: Fermanagh

Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, 6.0 – Down’s late loss of points in Fermanagh was less than ideal preparation for a key fixture like this. Westmeath, already guaranteed Sam Maguire involvement, have been shaping like promotion candidates after the early defeat by leaders Cavan. Kieran Martin’s goal was crucial in beating Offaly but this is a trickier task. Verdict: Westmeath

Divison Four

Waterford v Wexford, SETU Arena, Carriganore, 4.0 - These are difficult times for Waterford football. Their last league victory was in 2021, when they actually beat Wexford. Waterford’s scoring difference is already -28 after three defeats this term. Wexford, buoyed from their victory over Leitrim, will hope to sustain their promotion charge with a win here. Verdict: Wexford

Laois v Wicklow, O’Moore Park, 7.0 - Billy Sheehan’s Laois were not impressive against Carlow last weekend and yet they came away with a victory. The O’Moore County have won three from three and sit on top of the table. Wicklow have shown some decent form though, and Oisín McConville knows if his team are to remain in the hunt for promotion, they must avoid defeat against Laois. Verdict: Laois

SUNDAY

Division One

Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny, 12.30 (Live on TG4) - There tends to be much trepidation around Donegal whenever their footballers play a home game in Letterkenny. They did beat Armagh at the venue last year, but prior to that Donegal had just one win in 12 games. The pity of this match is the players we won’t get to see – with the likes of Damien Comer and Paddy McBrearty currently out injured. Donegal’s form is concerning and unless they arrest the dip they will suffer a third consecutive defeat. Verdict: Galway

Vinnie Corey: manager Vinny Corey will have pencilled in the home game against Roscommon as a must-win if his team are to remain in the top flight.: Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Monaghan v Roscommon, Clones, 2.30 (Live on TG4 app / deferred coverage on tv)

For all the positivity around Roscommon right now, they know Monaghan will have pencilled this match down as one to target for a victory. Vinny Corey has been able to bring back some experienced players recently and last week’s win over Donegal has given them a lifeline to survive in the division. This could be a gritty, close, low-scoring affair with neither side willing to concede scoring opportunities. Verdict: Draw

Division Two

Kildare v Derry, Newbridge, 2.0 [Live, BBC iPlayer] – Kildare’s frantic capture of the points in Ennis rescued a season that would now be circling the drain otherwise. Glenn Ryan will be hoping for a bounce that sets them up for the visit of the Ulster champions, who have been the most impressive side in the division to date. The arrival of the Flynns, Neil and Daniel, kick-started the revival but if general performance levels don’t improve, it could be a chastening afternoon. Verdict: Derry

Meath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0 – Meath got a taste of reality in Derry last week but are hopeful that Shane Walsh and Mathew Costello can recover from injury in time for this. Mickey Harte’s Louth will be as defensively orientated as Derry but lack the counter-attacking zip of the Ulster side. One of the more potent neighbouring rivalries, this can facilitate Meath getting back on track, leaving Louth caught in bottom-half dogfight. Verdict: Meath

Mathew Costello in action for Meath against Cork. His return to action would be a major plus for the Royal County as they face the visit of Louth. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45 – Cork have had a tough enough schedule to date, playing Meath, Kildare and Dublin and pushing the Leinster champions hard last week. Lively in attack – no team has scored more in the top two divisions – they should have too much for a Limerick side unlucky not to take something from last week’s trip to Louth. Verdict: Cork

Division Three

Offaly v Cavan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2.0 – An opportunity for Offaly to reaffirm promotion credentials after last week’s slightly unflattering defeat by Westmeath. Liam Kearns’s side are proving a bit wasteful with conversion rates and that looks like a serious defect given Mickey Graham’s men have been scoring freely. Dara McVeety has also been in terrific form for the Breffni men. Verdict: Cavan

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.0 – Last chance saloon for both teams if they are to escape likely relegation. Tipperary have been weakened by injuries and withdrawals but they were still pushed around embarrassingly by Antrim. Longford have mysteriously lost altitude since winning the O’Byrne Cup. Manager Paddy Christie will know the visitors well having been involved recently with David Power’s management. Verdict: Longford

Division Four

London v Sligo, Ruislip, 1.0

Tony McEntee’s Sligo lost their opening game to Laois, but the Yeats County are now on a run of two consecutive victories, following triumphs over Wicklow and Waterford. London haven’t managed to rediscover the form they had during the early stages of last year’s league. Verdict: Sligo

Leitrim v Carlow, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2.0

Two very evenly-matched teams whose aspirations of promotion took a hit last weekend – Leitrim losing to Wexford and Carlow coming up short against Laois. But Andy Moran’s Leitrim are the top scorers in the division, so if they can maintain their average of 2-15 per game then a home victory could be on the cards. Verdict: Leitrim