Hurling previews: Wexford and Clare seeking a spark to ignite league campaign

Saturday

ALLIANZ NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE

Division 1B

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 5.0 – Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has been shipping an awful lot of injuries and the news that Ciarán Connolly is now out for the season is very disappointing, as they look to build on an encouraging win in Kilkenny. Dublin are one of the two other unbeaten teams but had to withstand a fiery comeback by Antrim in the last round.

Cian Boland and Donal Burke have been in excellent form although a damaged shoulder will keep Alex Considine – very threatening against Waterford until injured – out of contention. A good temperature check for Micheál Donoghue but Tipp with Jason Forde in productive form should take the points. Verdict: Tipperary

Division 2A: Kerry v Offaly, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2.0

Division 3B: Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, 1.0; Lancashire v Cavan, Abbottstown, 2.0

Sunday

Division 1A

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45 – Cork have set a good pace to date despite Pat Ryan not having a full hand to play. This weekend he takes the opportunity to give starting debuts to two of the young stars of St Finbarr’s march to the county title, Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham. Westmeath didn’t help themselves with wayward shooting against Clare but had tightened up for the last outing against Wexford and got their first goal of the campaign, courtesy of the reliable Owen McCabe. Verdict: Cork

Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45 – This has been one of the more compelling rivalries of recent years and even after the Fitzgerald-Lohan melodrama moved on, they had an intriguing All-Ireland quarter-final last year that hinted at the depletion of Clare’s energy reserves after the Munster championship.

The most recent outing was a humbling defeat by champions Limerick, against whom Clare had benchmarked their 2022 season. Contrasting reserves played a part with key players missing and, although a late revival took the empty look off the scoreboard, it was a hammering.

Wexford haven’t got near the (ultimately unreliable) form that saw them finish the division last year with a 100 per cent record. Injuries have played a part and Lee Chin had to go off with a hamstring alarm against Westmeath but looks ready to return. Liam Ryan and Richie Lawlor are out and they may be able to call on Rory O’Connor and Matthew O’Hanlon. Clare’s backlash may be decisive. Verdict: Clare

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30 [Live, TG4] – Henry Shefflin sounded a bit mystified by Galway’s lack of energy against Cork the last time out when what looked a stronger selection got irradiated by 2-3 in the six minutes after half-time. A similar disappearance in the middle third will end badly, as the All-Ireland champions come to town.

Daithí Burke and the St Thomas’ contingent are yet to come back but Galway have always prided themselves on physical competitiveness with John Kiely’s team and have won the last two league meetings and run them close in the past three championship encounters. Limerick were excellent against Clare and showcased some lively newcomers before easing off and you get the impression that they rather than the opposition are the chief influencers of what happens in their campaign so far. Verdict: Limerick

Waterford's Mikey Kiely in action for University of Limerick against Galway University's Mark Hardiman in the Fitzgibbon Cup final at SETU Waterford Arena. He scored four goals in the final victory. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Division 1B

Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 1.0 – Waterford are short a good few players and coming off a couple of erratic performances, roused only by the adversity of being down to 13 against Dublin to earn a creditable draw and two weeks ago stepping on the gas in the second half against Laois – although they were at numerical disadvantage for half an hour before half-time when Fitzgibbon marksman Mikey Kiely was red carded, which was redressed shortly after the resumption. Antrim have been commendably competitive so far against Kilkenny and Dublin. Probably a pity for them not to have this at home. Verdict: Waterford

Laois v Kilkenny, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2.0 – Kilkenny were pretty fragmented against Tipperary in the last league outing – although they turned the tables in the Dillon Quirke fundraiser a week later – and Derek Lyng spoke of the difficulty of trialling amendments in their playing style. Ryan Mullaney worked well in the Laois attack with 2-2 before Waterford’s bench settled things. Willie Maher will be hopeful of a similarly hard-working display here. Verdict: Kilkenny

Division 2A: Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg, 12.30; Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0.

Division 2B: Wicklow v London, Aughrim, 12.30; Sligo v Tyrone, Markievicz Park, 1.0. Monaghan v Louth, Castleblayney, 12.30; Armagh v Mayo, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 2.0; Fermanagh v Roscommon, Derrylin, 2.0.