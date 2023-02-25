AFL Division Three round-up: Fermanagh and Down secure big wins in promotion push

Antrim and Fermanagh's Division Three football league clash was held in Corrigan Park on Saturday. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Antrim 3-9 Fermanagh 2-13

It was another late show for Fermanagh as an injury-time burst of 1-2 saw them break Antrim hearts at Corrigan Park.

Trailing by eight midway through the second period and then by four as the game ticked into added time, it seemed the task was just too great, but they again displayed the resilience to pull it out of the fire.

In a fairly tight opening, the sides were locked at five points apiece heading into the break, but it was the hosts who hit 1-2 just before half-time. Odhran Eastwood’s goal in the second minute of stoppage time gave Antrim a 1-7 to 0-5 lead, and deservedly so.

Fermanagh rattled off the first three points of the second half before Antrim scored two more goals. The first came after 46 minutes when the impressive Marc Jordan set up Joseph Finnegan, then three minutes later Finnegan turned provider for team captain Peter Healy to lash home and put the Saffrons 3-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Seán Quigley almost hit back immediately but was denied by the post, but the goal Fermanagh needed arrived shortly afterwards as a loose ball was turned over with Ultan Kelm bursting through and sending an unstoppable shot into the back of the net.

The Antrim goalkeeper would then make a stunning double-save from Kelm and Quigley as it looked to be Antrim’s day, yet despite trailing by four in stoppage time, Garvan Jones pulled one back from a free and then in the third minute of added time, Quigley fisted in a dropping free to level the game.

Conor McGee would then fist over the winner when capitalising on a mistake and so Fermanagh celebrated another last-gap win as Antrim were left reeling from another one that got away.

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-1, 45); E McCabe, O Lenehan, J McAuley; P Healy (1-0), J Finnegan (1-0), M Jordan (0-1); K Small, C Stewart (0-2); P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan) (0-1), C McLarnon (0-1, mark); P Shivers (0-2, one free), R McCann (Agahgallon) (0-1 mark), O Eastwood (1-0).

Subs: D McEnhill for O Eastwood and C Hynds for K Small (both 58 mins), P McCormick for M Jordan (67), C Duffin for C McLarnon (70+2).

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan, L Cullen (0-1), C McManus; R McCaffrey, J Cassidy, S McGullion (0-1); R Jones, B Horan; J Largo-Ennis, R Lyons (0-1, free), U Kelm (1-2); C McShea, D McGurn, A Breen (0-3).

Subs: S Quigley (1-0) for D McGurn (h-t), C McGee (0-1) for C McShea (43 mins), G Jones (0-3, one free) for R Lyons (46), C Corrigan (0-1) for A Breen and E McManus for R McCaffrey (both 58), F O’Brien for C McManus (64).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).

Down 1-10 Westmeath 0-11

Down were staring another defeat in the face until Odhrán Murdoch’s penalty inspired the hosts to victory over Westmeath in Páirc Esler.

The successful spot kick culminated in a nine-point turnaround in the thrilling finish in Newry that realigned Down’s promotion hopes while denting Westmeath’s at the same time.

Seven points behind shortly after the restart, it was looking ominous for Conor Laverty’s side.

John Heslin just landed his fifth score of the game as the hosts trailed 0-10 to 0-3, that was Dessie Dolan’s side’s seventh point in a row and they looked set for a crucial away victory.

Instead Down got to work, and with three Kilcoo substitutes – brothers Ryan and Jerome Johnston and Anthony Morgan – they reverted back to type.

Swapping away the long ball tactic of the first half they went at the heart of the Westmeath defence with fervour.

Liam Kerr cut through for the penalty, Pat Havern quickly followed up with two frees won in the same fashion, and another Kilcoo man Ceilum Doherty picked off a brace of scores to put Down ahead in the 72nd minute.

Heslin had a chance to silence the home crowd with a free at the finish but was wide of the mark.

DOWN: C Smyth; R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty; N McParland, C Doherty (0-2), A Doherty; P Branagan, O Murdock (1-0, pen); S Millar, L Kerr, G Collins; E Brown (0-1), P Havern (0-3, three frees), A Gilmore (0-4, one free).

Subs: R Johnston for McParland (h-t); A Morgan for Millar (37); J Johnston for Brown (40 mins); R Mason for Collins (45); C Francis for A Doherty (60).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; D Scahill, K Maguire, N Harte; J Dolan, R Wallace, S McCartan (0-1); S Duncan, R Connellan; D Lynch (0-1), R O’Toole, C McCormack (0-1); S Baker (0-2), J Heslin (0-6, four frees), L Loughlin.

Subs: K Martin for McCormack (60 mins); D Giles for Harte (62); S Smith for Baker (66); C Dillon for Lynch (69); A McCormack for Connellan (73).