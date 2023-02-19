Strong second half sees Monaghan blow past Donegal in Clones

Allianz National Football League Division One

Monaghan 1-20 Donegal 0-15

Monaghan got off the mark in the Allianz NFL with a much-improved second-half performance against Donegal in Clones. Donegal led by the narrowest of margins at the end of an opening half where defences were on top, but with the breeze at their backs, Monaghan ripped up the script by adding 1-14 to their tally after the restart while only registering one wide during that time. They had nine players on the scoresheet in all as Vinnie Corey got his first league win as manager.

Monaghan were able to recall Jack McCarron from the hamstring injury that had kept him out for the last few weeks, while Darren Hughes and sub Conor McManus also made their first appearances of 2023, while returns for Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Langan and Oisín Gallen to Donegal’s starting team were balanced by the absence of their captain Patrick McBrearty. Langan and Oisín Gallen hit nine points between them, but seven by McCarron and 1-2 off the bench from Seán Jones led Monaghan to a convincing win in the end.

A couple of trademark frees by Rory Beggan got Monaghan up and running after Caolán McGonagle had opened the scoring for Donegal and the teams continued to trade points for much of the first half. Jack McCarron and Shane Carey were on target for the hosts, with Dáire Ó Baoill and lively duo Langan and Gallen responding for Donegal. With neither side able to take a grip on the game at that stage, it was Donegal who changed ends ahead by 0-7 to 0-6.

The second half began in similar style, with a Stephen O’Hanlon effort and McCarron brace being cancelled out by Conor O’Donnell, Gallen and Langan. Monaghan then enjoyed a sustained purple patch, however, hitting six unanswered points through McCarron (two), Conor McCarthy, Mícheál Bannigan, O’Hanlon and sub Seán Jones. A free by Gallen ended a 15-minute drought for Donegal, who had earlier seen Brennan rattle the crossbar, but the pacy O’Hanlon cut in from the left flank for his third of the half, before Conor McManus marked his introduction by converting two forward marks in the space of three minutes.

A quick brace by O’Donnell brought Donegal back within four, but the result was firmly decided when McManus turned provider for Jones to slalom through and find the net from close range. Further points from Jones and full-back Kieran Duffy saw Monaghan finish with a flourish.

These Ulster rivals are now among a quartet of Division One teams on two points each heading into round four. Donegal host Galway next Sunday, while Monaghan are back in Clones as they take on table-toppers Roscommon.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2f); T McPhillips, K Duffy (0-1); D Hughes; C Boyle, D Ward, R Wylie; K Lavelle, G Mohan; K Gallagher, M Bannigan (0-1), S O’Hanlon (0-3); S Carey (0-1); C McCarthy (0-1), J McCarron (0-7, 4f, 1m).

Subs: C Lennon for Lavelle (inj., 19); S Jones (1-2) for Carey (47); K O’Connell for Lennon (58); C McManus (0-2m) for McCarron (62); A Mulligan for McCarthy (68).

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole; C Ward; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E B Gallagher; C McGonagle (0-1), J McGee; C O’Donnell (0-3), D Ó Baoill (0-1), M Langan (0-4); H McFadden; O Gallen (0-5, 4f), J Brennan (0-1).

Subs: P Mogan for McColgan (44); L McGlynn for Ward (58); R O’Donnell for McFadden (66); J McGroddy for McGee (69).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).