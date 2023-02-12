Omagh CBS claim MacRory Cup final glory

Omagh CBS 0-16 Holy Trinity Cookstown 1-6

Omagh CBS are Ulster’s MacRory Cup champions after they scored an emphatic 0-16 to 1-6 victory over Holy Trinity of Cookstown in what was only the second all-Tyrone decider in the competition.

Team captain, Eoin McElholm and influential full-forward Conor Owens led their attack as half-back Tomas Haigney produced a man of the match performance and he was awarded the Iggy Jones trophy after the seven-point win.

It was a fifth victory in the competition for Omagh, but the wait goes on for their opponents who have now lost the last two finals.

Things were looking bad for the CBS in the opening stages. A Holy Trinity team managed by former Footballer of the Year, Kieran McGeary, raced into a 1-1 to no score lead inside six minutes.

With Ruairí McHugh dominant for them at midfield, they produced a real top-quality goal. McHugh’s strong run forward created the space for Liam Lawn, and he raced through to fire home to the net.

With Shay McCann and Jack Martin also to the fore, the Cookstown team looked capable of further consolidating their advantage. Points from Jack Martin ensured that they still lead at the end of the first quarter by 1-2 to 0-3.

However Omagh, led by Tomas Haigney, had other ideas. He raced through to score, as further scores from Conor Owens, Ruairí McCullagh and McElholm brought them back on track. They led by 0-9 to 1-3 at half-time and continued to dominate on the resumption as well.

Brian Hampsey, a brother of Tyrone’s 2021 All-Ireland-winning captain, Pádraig, fired over a brilliant long-range point. But it failed to sufficiently inspire the Cookstown school, as Omagh CBS quickly found their form again and held out for the victory.

As Holy Trinity pressed in a desperate attempt to turn the tide, the CBS hit them on the counterattack. Owens, McElholm, Charlie Donnelly and Liam Og Mossey all fired over points to secure a memorable win.

OMAGH CBS: Conor McAneney, Nathan Farry, Barry McMenamin, Sean Kerr, Caolan Donnelly, Callum Daly, Tomas Haigney (0-2), Eoin Donaghy, Cormac Watson, Charlie Donnelly (0-1), Eoin McEholm (0-2), Lorcan McCullagh, Ruairi McCullagh (0-5 3f, 1′45), Conor Owens (0-4), 2f), Liam Og Mossey (0-2). Subs: Daithi McCallan for L McCullagh (44), Niall McCarney for C Watson (50), Caolan O’Hagan for L Mossey (59), Cian McConnell for R McCullagh (60).

HOLY TRINITY COOKSTOWN: Ruairi Dillon, Mark Donnelly, Luke Cullen, Conor Devlin, Shane Hughes, Brian Hampsey (0-1), Shea McCann, Ruairi Mchugh, Jack Martin (0-3, 3f), Conan Devlin, Cormac Devlin (0-1), Hugh J Cunningham, Ryan Quinn (0-1), Michael McElhatton, Liam Lawn (1-0). Subs: Shane Hughes for M Donnelly (half-time), Jamie Concannon for R Nelis (41), Karol McGuigan for J Martin (58).

Referee: Martin McNally, Monaghan.