Dublin hold off late Antrim blitz to keep up unbeaten run

Dublin's Paul Crummey is forced over the sideline during the Allianz Hurling League Division One match against Antrim at Parnell Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Dublin 0-28 Antrim 2-19

Not quite dismissing any frailty or concern around their consistency, Dublin eventually got past Antrim just three points to the good and with that continued their unbeaten start to Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

After fighting hard to draw with league champions Waterford in round one, Dublin already had something to build on, and soon got around to just that.

Played out in the late afternoon sun at Parnell Park, positively balmy for February, Dublin were already up by seven points at half-time. They continued to put distance on Antrim, whose accuracy at times simply failed to match their physicality.

Then things began to change: on 52 minutes, Antrim clawed a goal back, Conor Johnston setting up Keelan Molloy from close range, Neil McManus shuddering the Dublin crossbar minutes before. That left it 0-21 to 1-12, Dublin replying with the next three points.

Molloy added a second Antrim goal in the 66th minute, again from close range.

From there to the end Dublin’s nerves were properly tested, Molloy making it a three-point game in injury-time, only the home side had enough in reserve to hold out.

Opening with great discipline and understanding, Dublin went five points up in the first 10 minutes, Donal Burke getting them off the mark with the first of his placed balls, Donal Leavy, Cian Boland, Chris O’Leary and Conor Donohue promptly adding one each from play.

Antrim looking a little aimless, before suddenly getting some mojo working, outscoring Dublin five points to one in the next 10 minutes, Conal Cunning striking the best of them, so it was just a one-point game on the 20-minute mark, Dublin up 0-6 to 0-5.

From there they found another gear, benefiting from that breeze at their back to add nine more points before the break, centre back Conor Burke and Fergal Whitely also getting in on the act, leaving Dublin seven points clear at the break, 0-15 to 0-8.

With seven different scorers in that first half alone, Dublin had a little too much class for Antrim to handle, handing them a second successive defeat after Kilkenny got their win in round one.