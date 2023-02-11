National Hurling League previews: Tipp have good shot at overcoming Kilkenny

(Matches at 2pm unless stated)

Saturday

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.0 (Live, RTÉ 2, RTÉ Player) – This reawakening of last summer’s extraordinary rivalry reminds us how the championship played out quite differently for the counties. Limerick are simply back into their stride, dealing with the league as befits their All-Ireland plans whereas Clare look to rebuild after the shattering disappointment of their Kilkenny pummeling.

Last week, Limerick picked at their food, staging a top-gear second quarter before apparently losing interest as a revved-up Cork came back at them. Clare eased their way into the campaign with a big win over Westmeath and this season welcome back Aidan McCarthy after a lengthy absence. Mark Rodgers scored a couple of cracking goals in a decent display.

Limerick also welcome back an important player, twice HOTY Cian Lynch.

Although Clare topped the Munster table last year and were unbeaten over 70 minutes by the champions, they didn’t win any of the counties’ meetings either. These matches tend to be gravity free but maybe Clare can lay down a marker. Verdict: Clare

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Laois v Waterford, O’Moore Park, 5.0 (Live on TG4) – Laois suffered a 20-point defeat to Tipperary last weekend, leaving a lot of questions marks hanging over the O’Moore County’s readiness for this campaign.

It was a hugely disappointing result for new manager Willie Maher and while Laois will be keen to deliver a response against Waterford, it is difficult to make a case for anything but a victory for the visitors to Portlaoise.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side showed enough during their enthralling battle with Dublin last weekend to suggest they will get over the line against Laois, and with a bit to spare. Verdict: Waterford

Sunday

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, 2.0 – Although they got a good trimming last week in Ennis, this is one match that Westmeath won’t feel intimidated by, having drawn with their opponents in last year’s championship. That will also ensure that Wexford won’t be feeling complacent and can register a response after the disappointment of the opening weekend’s disappointingly slack second half against Galway. Verdict: Wexford

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2.0 (Live TG4 App, Deferred, TG4) – An encouraging start for both counties. The gloss was taken off Cork’s spirited response to All-Ireland champions Limerick when Robbie O’Flynn, their most dangerous forward, was stretchered off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. News of his injury improved but he’s done with the league.

Galway gave a good account of themselves in Wexford Park when it mattered and Henry Shefflin threw in plenty of fresh faces. Brian Concannon isn’t new but his arrival was key to the 0-10 barrage which turned the match after half-time. Verdict: Galway

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 1.30 (Live on TG4) – Tipperary have not beaten Kilkenny in Nowlan Park since 2008 and while the history of this rivalry fuels it to bubble onwards, most of the build-up to this game has centred on the future rather than the past, as both teams are starting out under new managers.

Liam Cahill will know more about his Tipp team after this clash, given the lack of resistance Laois produced last weekend. Derek Lyng is still working without most of the Ballyhale players and so this is an opportunity for a Tipp side to create some early-season momentum in what should be a fiercely contested fixture. Verdict: Tipperary

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 3.30 (Live on TG4) – Antrim will have targeted two matches for possible victories in Division 1B – Laois and Dublin. The Laois encounter, in round four, is likely to determine which of the pair will face Westmeath in a relegation playoff but Antrim could grab their safety net by beating Dublin here.

Darren Gleeson’s side were competitive against Kilkenny last weekend and Antrim have never had any hang-ups playing Dublin. However, surely at this stage the Dubs have been forewarned about Antrim’s challenge and having showed plenty of character in Waterford last weekend, Dublin have enough in-form forwards to outscore the Saffrons. Verdict: Dublin