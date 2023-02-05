Last-minute Rian O’Neill score rescues point for Armagh against Mayo

Armagh 0-17 Mayo 0-17

Mayo sure court the crazy finish. A week after rallying at the death to draw level with Galway, Armagh turned that tactic back on them, a frantic period of injury time finished off with a Rian O’Neill free and so it ended all square.

Trailing by four points on the last approach to half-time, Mayo got back level in the 48th minute, then kicked on hard from there, playing some superb attacking football and were lively all over the field.

They went five points up heading into the last 10 minutes, Aidan O’Shea leading from the front and Ryan O’Donoghue helped to keep the score ticking over.

Jordon Flynn may well have added a goal, his shot cleared off the line in the 55th minute, still they were up 0-17 to 0-13 as the clock spilled into the six minutes of added time.

It was all Armagh from there, gaining spirit from the home crowd to claim the last four scores, Conor Turbitt and O’Neill from play, before that late, late somewhat soft foul on O’Neill have them the equalising chance: O’Neill made no mistake.

Starting out in blinding sunshine before a sold-out Athletic Grounds, 14,113 showing up for the late afternoon throw-in, Mayo came to the city still buoyed by that defiant draw with Galway in round one.

Armagh, at home for the first time after last week’s triumph in Monaghan, had put their authority down early, Rian O’Neill, operating around midfield, off the mark after four minutes. The breeze was to their backs too.

Struggling a little with Armagh’s mass defence, Mayo were working harder for their scores, Ryan O’Donoghue’s free levelling things up – and it stayed that tight for the first quarter.

Then Armagh upped their game, three gems from play via Rory Grugan and Conor Turbitt and then Andrew Murnin pressing them four clear, 0-8 to 0-4, just as the clock spilled into added time.

Time enough for Mayo to pull two back, the first from Jordan Flynn, before Cillian O’Connor, on temporarily for the injured James Carr, pounced onto a miscued Ethan Rafferty kick-out and slotted straight back between the posts.

More to follow…