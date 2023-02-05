Nothing to separate Waterford and Dublin after rollercoaster clash

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B: Waterford 2-19 Dublin 3-16

Had Dublin been told they were getting a draw after a woeful start to this match, they’d have assumed it was a mistake. By the end of this rollercoaster of an opening league Division 1B contest, however, they must have been a bit disappointed.

Waterford having been overhauled by the visitors in the second half then lost two players to a red card but it was they who had to provide the spirited ending, which nearly won the points but a late free from Donal Burke equalised the contest.

Jack Fagan was dismissed for a combination of a yellow card and a black card, earned in taking down Cian Boland whose astronomical catch had given him sight of goal. That was in the 55th minute and Burke fired home the penalty to give Dublin a one-point lead and one-man advantage.

READ MORE

Seven minutes later Stephen Bennett followed on a straight red after a fracas on the sideline but Waterford dug in and despite the now two-man advantage, the visitors couldn’t make the ball stick in their attack and build a winning score.

In fact Austin Gleeson and Neil Prendergast actually pushed Waterford two ahead and in the final minute Michael Kiely edged them back in front after Eoghan O’Donnell and Burke had tied the match.

Fraher Field was looking resplendent in the sunshine and attracted admiring comments that had it been equipped with pockets you could play billiards on the surface.

When Jamie Barron swished a point in the 12th minute to give the home side a 1-5 to nil lead, the question was generally how bad it might get for Dublin. They looked disorientated by the busy movement of Waterford and their despairing attempts at containment spilled into fouls, allowing Stephen Bennett to score 1-2 in the first six minutes.

Michael Kiely was taken down for a penalty in the second minute, which was put away and with Dublin struggling, their opponents ran riot hitting scores from Jack Fagan, Tom and Jamie Barron.

It took another five minutes for the visitors to get on the scoreboard – Donal Burke striking from distance – they began to stir.

Alex Considine was proving a handful in the corner and set up Joe Flanagan for the second point but it all looked very labour-intensive for the impact on the scoreboard, especially as Bennett continued to punish all misdemeanours at the other end.

The turning point came when Waterford full back Conor Prunty turned over the ball and Cian O’Sullivan combined with Considine to open up a chance for himself, which he drove to the net. The margin was halved: 1-6 to 1-3. More importantly it appeared to lift Dublin’s spirits from contemplating a horror beating to actually competing.

O’Sullivan added a second goal before the break and although injury prevented his returning after half-time, Dublin would have been relieved to go in level. Seán Brennan’s save in the 20th minute had kept out a Jamie Barron goal before they gathered themselves.

The second half was tit-for-tat. Again Kiely was brought down for a penalty. Again Stephen Bennett converted in the 48th minute and a gap had opened.

Considine and Boland replied immediately but misfortune in the forwards – Ronan Hayes followed Cian O’Sullivan off the pitch within six minutes of coming in and Considine then departed.

The result mirrors last year’s between the counties and neither manager will be too unhappy with that.

Waterford: Shaun O’Brien; Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Shane Mc Nulty; Jack Fagan (0-1), Micheál Harney, Calum Lyons; Darragh Lyons, Paddy Leavey; Jamie Barron (0-2), Reuben Halloran, Tom Barron (0-2); Kevin Mahony, Stephen Bennett (2-7, 2p 7f), Michael Kiely (0-2). Subs: Carthach Daly for D Lyons (17 mins), Austin Gleeson (0-4, 3f) for Halloran (49 mins), Dessie Hutchinson for Mahony (49 mins), Jack Prendergast (0-1) for Leavey (56 mins), Patrick Curran for T Barron (73 mins).

Dublin: Seán Brennan; John Bellew, Eoghan O’Donnell (0-1), Paddy Doyle; Conor Donoghue (0-1), Conor Burke (0-1), Daire Gray; Fergal Whitely, Chris O’Leary; Dónal Burke (1-7, 1p, 0-5f), Joe Flanagan (0-1), Cian Boland (0-3); David Keogh, Cian O’Sullivan (2-0), Alex Considine (0-2). Subs: Ronan Hayes for O’Sullivan (injured, half-time), Paul Crummey for Hayes (injured, 41 mins), James Madden for Keogh (45 mins), Cilian Costello for Flanagan (55 mins), Andrew Jamieson-Murphy for Considine (injured, 59 mins).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).