Glen end club final saga as they withdraw appeal against Kilmacud victory

Kilmacud Crokes' Rory O'Carroll celebrates with the trophy after the win over Glen in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kilmacud Crokes will keep their All-Ireland SFC club title without having to contest a replay against Glen.

The Derry side decided not to pursue their objection against the conclusion of the game, where the Dublin side had 16 men on the field while defending a late 45. Crokes won the match on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-9.

A statement released by the Derry side tonight said:

“Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen lodged an objection to the result of the All-Ireland club final because we believed that grounds existed for a replay to be held if Rule 6.44 had been broken.

“Due to the ongoing proceedings we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested.

“Consequently, Watty Graham’s, Glen would like to withdraw from this process.

“As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently, we didn’t even know were possible.

“Watty Graham’s GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

“The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country.”

“We will go again. Onwards and upwards.”

Earlier on Friday Kilmacud Crokes lodged an appeal against the annulling of the game against Glen. Earlier in the week the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) had heard from both clubs on foot of objection and counter-objection and decided to replay the match.

Glen had objected on the grounds that their opponents had 16 players on the field, defending the Derry champions’ last attack in the dying seconds of the final.

Kilmacud had argued that they had done nothing wrong and that the report of referee Derek O’Mahoney, who made no mention of the matter, should be respected.

The CCCC nonetheless decided that Rule 6.44, governing the presence of excess players on the pitch, had been infringed – images of the breach had been widely seen in the media – and that of the three penalties available, a replay was more appropriate than a forfeit or a fine.

Kilmacud had already indicated that they would take the decision to the Central Appeals Committee and that was confirmed on Friday.

But the decision of Glen to withdraw their objection brings an end to the saga.