Kilmacud and Glen officials to attend Monday night meeting at Croke Park

Glen’s Jack Doherty scores a point during the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final against Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A hearing on the controversial All-Ireland club final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen will take place on Monday night.

The Irish Times understands representatives from both clubs have been asked to attend a meeting at Croke Park.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) deal with cases of objections and counter-objections, and so they are convening for this hearing.

Kilmacud Crokes ran out winners of the contest but the game finished in controversy as the Stillorgan outfit had more than 15 players on the field when Glen took a 45 deep in injury-time.

After deliberating over whether to protest, last Tuesday night, based on Rule 6.44, Glen lodged an objection. Subsequently, Crokes lodged a counter-objection and so all parties will now gather on Monday night to determine what happens next.

There remains the possibility of the CCCC proposing a replay, but that is something Crokes could well fight all the way to the DRA.