Colm O’Rourke off to winning start in league as Meath rally to catch Cork in final quarter

Meath manager Colm O’Rourke celebrates with Jason Scully after the the victory over Cork at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork 0-19 Meath 3-14

In their first league match on Colm O’Rourke’s watch, Meath produced a storming final quarter to turn this Division Two game on its head. Two goals from Cillian O’Sullivan and Jordan Morris completely changed the momentum of the game, and having led for just three minutes in the first three quarters, Meath took a grip on the game.

Cork will be furious with their porous defending, having looked so threatening in attack, and having racked up a score that would be enough to win most games at this level. But they weren’t nearly as ruthless as Meath with the sprinkling of goal chances they created, and with Steven Sherlock kicking 14 points not enough of the other Cork forwards stepped up in front of goal.

Against the breeze Cork had much the better of the first half but led by just two points at the break, 0-11 to 1-6. At times they swamped Meath in the middle third, creating overloads down both wings. With Mattie Taylor and Seán Meehan bombing on from wing back Cork generated a steady stream of shooting opportunities and their conversion rate was good.

READ MORE

The outstanding Sherlock had eight points on the board by half-time, two of them from play. He also had a goal chance, only to fluff his left-footed shot from six or seven yards out. Taylor nearly found the net too, flashing a shot across the Meath goal that forced a brilliant save from Harry Hogan.

Meath scored the only goal of the first half after seven minutes when the outstanding Shane Walsh skated along the endline and beat Micheál Martin in the Cork goal with a low finish. The Cork goalie, though, denied another goal five minutes before the break with a stunning double save. Having deflected Darragh Campion’s initial shot he scrambled back to his line in time to scoop Morris’ attempt away to safety.

Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan and Ronan Jones of Meath compete for possession. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Meath looked dangerous when they moved the ball quickly to their inside line, but they struggled for primary possession, and scored just twice in the first 20 minutes.

Meath, though, drew level early in the second half as they raised their intensity. The turning point came midway through the half when the otherwise excellent Ian Maguire was turned over inside the Cork 65 and at the end of a lightning move Morris palmed the ball to the net.

In their very next attack Cork had a golden chance to reply with a goal of their own but Colm O’Callaghan’s shot was blocked and Seán Powter’s follow-up effort landed tamely in the arms of Harry Hogan in the Meath goal.

Meath kicked the next three scores in succession and when Cillian O’Sullivan burst through for Meath’s third goal nine minutes from the end there was no way back for Cork.

CORK: M Martin; M Shanley (0-1), D O’Mahony, K O’Donovan; S Meehan, R Maguire, M Taylor (0-1); C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter (0-1); B O’Driscoll, C Óg Jones (0-2), B Hurley, S Sherlock (0-14, 10 frees, one 45).

Subs: T Walsh for O’Donovan (43 mins), L Fahy for R Maguire, J O’Rourke for McSweeney (both 52), C O’Mahony for Hurley (61), R Deane for Powter (66).

MEATH: H Hogan; J O’Hare, M Flood, C Hickey (0-1); E Harkin, D Keogan, D O’Neill; R Jones, D McGowan; C O’Sullivan (1-1), J Scally, D Campion; J Morris (1-2), M Costello (0-2, one free), S Walsh (1-7, two frees, one mark).

Subs: H O’Higgins for O’Hare, J O’Connor (0-1) for Harkin (both 48 mins), A O’Neill for D O’Neill (h-t), D Moriarty for McGowan (55 mins), S Crosby for O’Sullivan (66).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).