AFL Division Four: The only way is up for basement counties

Billy Sheehan: the Laois manager will be aiming to plot a way to promotion for a side that lacked consistency last year. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Carlow

Manager: Niall Carew

2022: 7th in Division Four and lost Leinster 1st round to Louth; Tailteann Cup, lost quarter-final to Westmeath

Opening fixture: v Wicklow (home)

Lifted spirits when beating Tipp in last summer’s Tailteann Cup but mixed fortunes in the O’Byrne Cup before withdrawing from final match with Laois. Need to improve league performances.

Laois

Manager: Billy Sheehan

2022: Relegated Division Three and lost Leinster 1st round to Wicklow; Tailteann Cup, lost 1st round to Westmeath

Opening fixture: v Sligo (away)

Always a sense of urgency for Laois to get out of the basement and they will be without the ageless Ross Munnelly who has retired. Consistency required, as lack of it cost relegation last year.

London

Manager: Michael Maher

2022: 5th in Division Four, lost Connacht quarter-final to Leitrim; Tailteann Cup, lost 1st round to Sligo

Opening fixture: v Wexford (away)

Manager Michael Maher had an encouraging 2022 with a great start to the season. This year has a promising championship draw to aim at but Maher is on record that league form will determine prospects.

Leitrim

Manager: Andy Moran

2022: 4th, Division Four, lost Connacht semi-final to Galway; Tailteann Cup, lost quarter-final to Sligo

Opening fixture: v Waterford (home)

After an energising debut season, Andy Moran comes to terms with the departure of captain David Bruen, who’s gone to Australia, as he sizes up a potentially big year.

Sligo

Manager: Tony McEntee

2022: 3rd, Division Four and lost Connacht semi-final to Roscommon

Opening fixture: v Laois (home)

Third last year and favourites for promotion this season, Sligo had a good run in the Tailteann Cup last summer and will look to deliver, helped by the county’s under-20 success last year.

Waterford

Manager: Ephie Fitzgerald

2022: 8th, Division Four and lost Munster quarter-final to Tipperary; Tailteann Cup, lost preliminary round to Wicklow

Opening fixture: v Leitrim (away)

Ephie Fitzgerald is all in, having taken on the under-20s as well. Plenty of upside as bottom team in the league despite some competitive displays.

Wexford

Manager: John Hegarty

2022: 6th, Division Four and lost Leinster quarter-final to Dublin; Tailteann Cup, lost preliminary round to Offaly

Opening fixture: v London (home)

Wexford have stagnated having fallen into Division Four and former player John Hegarty is the latest to try his hand. O’Byrne Cup defeats by Kildare and Westmeath show scale of the challenge.

Wicklow

Manager: Oisín McConville

2022: Relegated Division Three and lost Leinster quarter-final to Meath; Tailteann Cup, lost first round to Offaly

Opening fixture: v Carlow (away)

Oisín McConville’s appointment and the big sponsorship deal announced in October have the county buoyant. Last year saw a good championship win but relegation in the league. Time to bounce.