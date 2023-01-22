Jacqui Hurley takes over from Des Cahill on The Sunday Game

Jacqui Hurley will be taking the helm at The Sunday Game for the upcoming GAA Championship season. Photograph: Ray McManus

RTÉ Sport has announced Jacqui Hurley is to become the new host of The Sunday Game for the upcoming GAA Championship season, with Damian Lawlor presenting a new highlights show on Saturday evening, The Saturday Game.

Joanne Cantwell will continue to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live. The broadcaster is also introducing a number of new pundits, including Galway’s Joe Canning, Tyrone’s Peter Canavan, Dublin’s Paul Flynn, Mayo’s Lee Keegan, Clare’s David Tubridy and Tyrone’s Enda McGinley. Kerry’s Tomás Ó'Sé will also return this year.

The new pundits will join a line-up that also includes Dónal Óg Cusack, Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Michael Duignan, Ciaran Whelan, Colm Cooper and Jackie Tyrrell.

RTÉ has also announced it has expanded its GAA media rights for the next five years. The broadcaster will continue to show 31 championship games on RTÉ television and RTÉ Player, as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup final, and both Tailteann Cup semi-finals and final for the next five years.

READ MORE

It will also broadcast at least nine live camogie matches per year under the new deal. It will also increase the number of free-to-air Allianz National League games broadcast, while it will continue covering the AIB Club Championships on Saturday nights.

Ms Hurley said presenting The Sunday Game was “a childhood dream”.

“It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters,” she said. “I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

The Saturday Game presenter, Damian Lawlor, said: ‘The new GAA fixture calendar has meant more intercounty games than ever within a condensed period. This has given RTÉ Sport an opportunity to introduce The Saturday Game. Along with our production team, I will do everything I can to ensure the programme develops into an unmissable, flagship show that delivers the best insight and analysis for our viewers.”

On air since 1979, The Sunday Game is shown every Sunday night during Championship season on RTÉ2.