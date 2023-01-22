Derry’s attack shows clear signs of improvement in rout of Tyrone

Tyrone's Cathal McShane is tackled by Eoghan McEvoy and Conor Doherty of Derry during Saturday’s McKenna Cup final. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Derry 3-11 Tyrone 1-5

Rory Gallagher has built a reputation as a defensive strategist, but he feels the attacking side of Derry’s game is on the rise, and a 12-point rout of Tyrone to claim the Dr McKenna Cup title provided impressive evidence of that progress.

Three second half goals capped a triumphant night at the Athletic Grounds as the Oak Leafers claimed the trophy for the first time since 2011.

“We work equally hard on our defence and our attacking play,” said the Derry boss after his team’s win on Saturday evening.

READ MORE

“Maybe sometimes it doesn’t always come off but we pride ourselves in trying to improve in every facet of our game. At times I thought we were devastating going forward.”

A handsome win over the neighbours provided winter cheer for Derry fans, but it’s the value of the four competitive preseason games that have warmed Gallagher’s heart as he plans a big push for League success.

“Winning a cup in January isn’t important whatsoever. Getting competitive games and to get tests for your squad, your players in particular, and we feel we have a lot of younger players,” said Gallagher.

“Look, I don’t think it really matters. The McKenna Cup is a brilliant competition, very well organised, very competitive.

“We are trying to develop a stronger panel. We would be great admirers of Tyrone over the last 30 years and if you see how they have regenerated their panel since the glory years of 2003 and 2008, we would like to do that so that’s what it is about, getting games like that.”

Derry’s defensive approach stifled Tyrone throughout the opening quarter, but with the wind at their backs, they opened out to press forward with a refreshing attacking approach, firing over scores through Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner and Lachlann Murray.

And Tyrone needed two terrific saves from Benny Gallen to deny McGuigan and Murray as they struggled to deal with the runners from deep.

Derry led by 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time, but Tyrone drew level after Darren McCurry found the bottom corner of the net early in the second half.

The anticipated Red Hand revival did not materialise however, and three goals in a 12-minute spell wrapped the game up for an Oak Leaf side propelled by the energy of midfield pair Paul Cassidy and Brendan Rogers.

McGuigan slotted home a penalty, before Oisin McWilliams fisted Conor McCluskey’s cross to the net, and while Tyrone were down to 14 men following Michael McKernan’s black card absence, substitute Niall O’Donnell fired in a third goal.

DERRY: O Lynch; P McGrogan (0-1), E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Paudie Cassidy; Paul Cassidy (0-1), B Rogers; B McCarron, N Toner (0-3, two frees), O McWilliams (1-1); B Heron, S McGuigan (1-2, one free, 1-0 pen), L Murray (0-2).

Subs: N O’Donnell (1-1) for Murray (h-t), P McNeill for McWilliams (62 mins), M Doherty for McCarron (67 mins), A Tohill for Heron and K Johnson for McGuigan (both 71 mins).

TYRONE: B Gallen; N McCarron, C Munroe, P Hampsey; P Og McCartan, M McKernan, N Devlin (0-1); B Kennedy, R Donnelly; D Mulgrew, C Kilpatrick, K McGeary, D McCurry (1-1), M Donnelly, L Nugent (0-1).

Subs: N Morgan (0-1, ‘45) for Gallen (27 mins), P Harte for R Donnelly (29 mins), C McShane (0-1) for M Donnelly and C Meyler for McCartan (both h-t), E McNabb for Nugent (50 mins), F Burns for McGeary and N Sludden for McCurry (both 62)

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).