GAA wrap: Cork secure McGrath Cup crown for first time since 2018

Cork 0-19 Limerick 2-07

Cork are McGrath Cup Champions for the first time since 2018 thanks to an impressive second performance in Mallow against a solid Limerick side that battled all the way to the final whistle.

Seven-point tallies from both Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley led the home side to the win as Limerick put up a credible, but ultimately insufficient challenge.

On a number of occasions the Rebels looked to be well on their way to an easy victory, however they were reeled in by a never-say-die attitude by the Shannonsiders and a brace of goals that came just at the right time.

READ MORE

Cork led early by 0-6 to 0-1 only to concede a penalty that was despatched by Ian Corbett, keeping Limerick in touching distance as the sides headed for the short break (0-7 to 0-1).

Cork came flying out from the traps in the second period, bagging seven points on the bounce but once more, some sloppy defending let Limerick in on goal, this time it was Davy Lyons that hit the target – four in it again with 15 to go.

To their credit, Cork rallied again and at the finished were well worth their six-point victory. There was plenty to suggest that John Cleary’s charges are heading in the right direction.

CORK: Micheál Aodh Martin; Thomas Clancy, Daniel O’Mahony, Kevin O’Donovan; Luke Fahy, Sean Powter, Matty Taylor; Colm O’Callaghan, Rory Maguire, Eoghan McSweeney; Killian O’Hanlon, Brian O’Driscoll, Chris Óg Jones; Brian Hurley (capt), Steven Sherlock, Chris Kelly.

Subs: Cian Kiely for L Fahy (30 mins, reversed ht), Tommy Walsh for D O’Mahony, Sean Meehan for T Clancy (both ht), John O’Rourke for McSweeney (53), R Deane (Bantry) for O’Hanlon (62), Paul Walsh for S Powter (70), Mark Cronin for S Sherlock (71), Shane Merritt for Maguire (72).

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan; David Connolly, Davy Lyons, Barry Coleman; Brian Fanning, Ian Corbett (Capt), Jack Ryan; Michael Donovan, Cillian Fahy; Gordan Brown, Cian Sheehan, Paul Maher; Adrian Enright, Cathal Downes, James Naughton.

Subs: Robbie Burke for Ryan (50 mins), Killian Ryan for Lyons and Peter Nash for Brown (both 66), Colm McSweeney for Coleman.

Referee: Brian Fleming (Kerry)

Roscommon’s Brian Stack with Aidan O’Shea of Mayo. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mayo 0-13 Roscommon 0-9

Late points from Cillian O’Connor and Conor Loftus secured Mayo their first FBD title in nine years at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome on Friday evening.

The high-scoring usually associated with Connacht GAA’s spectacular indoor facility was replaced by a cagey affair, which suggested that both sides were keeping something in reserve for when they clash in both the league and championship later in the year.

The opening half was dominated by both defences who were content to put plenty of bodies behind the ball.

Fionn McDonagh opened the scoring for Mayo in his side’s first attack, but the half soon turned into a dour affair where both sides missed a number of chances.

Mayo were reliant on Ryan O’Donoghue’s accuracy from placed balls, while Diarmuid O’Connor also pitched in with a ‘45.

Niall Daly opened the Rossies’ account after 21 minutes and they had to wait until the final act of the half when Diarmuid Murtagh found the range to leave his side trailing by 0-5 to 0-2 at the break.

The second half was that bit more lively, but Mayo were always able to keep the Rossies at arm’s length.

Both sides emptied their respective benches with Aidan O’Shea, Eoghan McLaughlin and Cillian O’Connor seeing some game time for the winners.

Conor Cox and Donie Smith were introduced for the Rossies and they kicked a couple of spectacular scores to keep their side in touch but 12 wides overall proved to be a hindrance.

In the end, Roscommon could never get back on level terms, however, and O’Connor and Loftus struck late to hand Mayo, who lost Rory Brickenden to a second yellow card, their first title since 2012.

MAYO: C Reape; J Coyne, R Brickenden, E Hession (0-1); S Coen (0-1), C Loftus (0-1), D McHugh; J Flynn (0-1), D O’Connor (0-1, one ‘45); F McDonagh (0-1), B Tuohy, B Walsh; A Orme, C McStay (0-1), R O’Donoghue (0-4, three frees, one mark).

Subs used: J Carney for McDonagh (28 mins), A O’Shea for B Tuohy (46), E McLaughlin for Walsh (47), P Towey for McStay (51), S Callinan for McHugh (53), C O’Connor (0-2, one free) for Orme (58), R Keane for Hession (63 mins), E Gibbons for O’Donoghue (66), F Kelly for Loftus (70), J Tuohy for Coen (70).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; R Dolan, B Stack, N Daly (0-1); R Fallon, K Doyle (0-1); C Glennon, C Murtagh, D Ruane; D. Murtagh (0-2), C Lennon, P Carey.

Subs: C Cox (0-2, one free) for Carey (half-time), D Smith (0-2) for C Murtagh (half-time), A McDermott for D Murtagh (44 mins), D Heneghan for Glennon (51), C Kennelly for Ruane (51), C Walsh for N. Daly (57), B O’Carroll for Lennon (57), P McGrath for Fallon (66), P Gillooly (0-1) for McCormack (69), D Gaughan for O’Carroll (70).

Referee: M McGirl (Leitrim).