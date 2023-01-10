Waterford to miss out on home games due to Walsh Park redevelopment

Walsh Park will be unavailable to Waterford for this year's intercounty season. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Redevelopment works at Walsh Park will cost Waterford home advantage for the upcoming intercounty season, with scheduled league and championship matches set to be relocated.

Davy Fitzgerald’s panel was scheduled to play host to All-Ireland champions Limerick and Clare at the Waterford City venue in April/May but negotiations with Croke Park and the Munster Council are now underway in order to nominate a new venue.

Waterford are also set to host Dublin and Kilkenny in the Allianz League.

It is hoped that Walsh Park will be ready to stage the Waterford club championship, but that tournament does not get underway until July.

READ MORE

“Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the Phase 1 Redevelopment of Walsh Park has commenced,” read a statement from the county board.

“Following extensive discussions with the contractors and in order to meet the strict requirements of the six-month work programme, Walsh Park will not be available to host the scheduled inter-county games.

“Waterford GAA are currently in negotiations with Croke Park and the Munster Council regarding alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games and the details will be advised in due course. It is the intention that Walsh Park will be available to host Waterford GAA Club Championship games from July.”