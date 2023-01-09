Mayo’s Lee Keegan announces his retirement from intercounty football

Lee Keegan has ended weeks of speculation and also one of the finest intercounty careers of modern times by confirming his retirement from the Mayo senior football team.

Keegan played 11 years in all for Mayo, making his league debut against Galway back in 2011, and finishes his career with seven Connacht titles, one National league, five All Star awards, and six All-Ireland championship runners-up medals.

In all he made 73 league appearances, scoring 1-23. Keegan also made 67 championship appearances, scoring 7-4.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time with Mayo,” Keegan said in a statement via the Mayo county board. “We had great days and some memorable victories. For me, it was always about wearing that Mayo jersey with pride every single day, and I was honoured to play alongside players who were of the same mind, and under managers who drove high standards on and off the pitch.

“But all good things must come to an end. The reality is that I have had to rely on a lot of people – most notably my wife Aoife – to give me the time and space to pursue my dream. Now that we have two young children, Lile and Rhea, I am keenly aware that I am no longer able to commit to inter-county football in the way I did over the past eleven years. I will continue to make myself available to Westport and look forward to building on last year’s historic success in the years ahead.

“I wish Mayo every success in 2023 and beyond. I will be cheering them on from the terraces. That’ll be an unusual experience for me, I’m sure, but such is the way of life.”

His total of 140 appearances for Mayo places him fifth on the all-time Mayo list behind Andy Moran, Keith Higgins, Aidan O’Shea and Kevin McLoughlin. He scored 8-71 throughout his time representing Mayo.

Keegan’s last game for Mayo was in June, 2022, in Croke Park versus Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final. The Westport native was a five-time All Star winner in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016 at right-half back and 2021 at full back, a record for a Connacht footballer.

Keegan earned nine All Star nominations (2012-2017 and 2020-2022), a joint record for a Connacht footballer that he shares with Galway’s Padraic Joyce. He was named as the 2016 Footballer of the Year and was also nominated for this award in 2013 and 2021.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay paid this tribute: “Lee has represented Mayo with great distinction. He was indestructible and defiant: on the biggest days, he walked tall and proud. Lee embodied the resilience of Mayo. The example he set will continue to inspire Mayo for many years to come.”

Keegan also made four appearances for Ireland in the International Rules Series versus Australia in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and was chosen as vice-captain in 2015. He played U21 with Mayo in 2009 and 2010, through he never played minor championship for the county.

Mayo GAA Chairperson Seamus Tuohy also said: “On behalf of Mayo GAA, I would like to sincerely thank Lee for his outstanding commitment and service. Lee was an exceptional club player with his club St. Patrick’s Westport GAA and followed these very high standards up when he progressed to intercounty football.

“His commitment to Mayo GAA whether it be at training, or an All-Ireland Final. Lee never wavered and he impressed so many with his performances. Mayo GAA would like to wish Lee and his family the very best of luck in the future.”