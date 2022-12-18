Ballyhale finally find a way past Stephen O’Keeffe to end Ballygunner’s reign

Ballyhale Shamrocks players celebrate at the final whistle after beating Ballygunner in the AIB All-Ireland SHC club semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-16 Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-16

Ballyhale Shamrocks gained revenge to power through to another All-Ireland club SHC final despite the almost superhuman efforts of Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe to deny them at Croke Park.

O’Keeffe pulled off four incredible saves, including one from a penalty, but TJ Reid eventually broke his resistance with a second penalty in the 49th minute to push Ballyhale 1-14 to 0-13 ahead.

It proved to be the decisive score in the game as the defending All-Ireland champions never got any closer than three points over the remainder of this high-octane semi-final, which had all the standards of an intercounty match for large periods.

This was the first time the sides had met since February’s All-Ireland final when a Harry Ruddle goal with the last shot of the game earned Ballygunner victory. Ballyhale had been stewing ever since and this was the encounter the Kilkenny champions had been waiting for all year.

They started like a steam train and hit the opening three points, two from Reid frees and one from play by Joey Cuddihy, the latter of those coming after Darragh Corcoran, impressive throughout, made a super catch from a Ballygunner puckout.

Dessie Hutchinson opened Ballygunner’s account moments later and in the 10th minute the Waterford outfit’s joint captain brought them level for the first time, 0-4 apiece.

The first of O’Keeffe’s saves followed, he didn’t know much about Cuddihy’s shot but the Ballygunner goalkeeper made himself big, though Colin Fennelly reacted quickest to the rebound to hit over the bar first time.

Ballyhale Shamrocks' Adrian Mullen sees his shot saved by Stephen O’Keeffe of Ballygunner during the game at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

It was largely point for point thereafter for the remainder of the half. Patrick Fitzgerald showed his talent when meeting a lovely daisy-cutter of a pass inside by Kevin Mahony and just before the half-hour mark O’Keeffe produced one of the finest stops Croke Park has witnessed all year with a diving save to somehow deny Adrian Mullen.

The sides went at the break tied on 0-11 apiece and a few verbals were exchanged as the players made their way down the tunnel.

Eoin Cody really stood up in the second half and showed great aerial ability with some fine catches, while Joey Holden and the Ballyhale defence started to pin down the Ballygunner forwards.

Midway through the half, O’Keeffe was at it again with a brilliant save from a goalbound Evan Shefflin shot and just moments later it appeared he had indeed brought an impenetrable forcefield with him when denying Reid from a penalty.

Ballyhale were one point ahead at the time, so O’Keeffe’s fourth save should have lifted Ballygunner. Instead, just one minute later Reid was sliced down by Shane O’Sullivan, as the Waterford champions conceded another penalty.

This time Reid went low and close to O’Keeffe’s right, finally finding a way to beat the Ballygunner goalkeeper. It was the moment that ultimately broke their resistance too.

Ballygunner hit seven second-half wides and they didn’t look like forcing the goal they needed in the closing stages, as their All-Ireland defence slipped to the team that wanted to end it more than any other. Ballyhale will face Dunloy in the final next month.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: Dean Mason; Darren Mullen, Joey Holden, Killian Corcoran; Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Ronan Corcoran (0-1), Paddy Mullen (0-1); Adrian Mullen (0-1), TJ Reid (1-8, seven frees, one 65, 1-0 penalty), Joey Cuddihy (0-1); Eoin Kenneally (0-1), Colin Fennelly (0-1), Eoin Cody (0-2).

Subs: Brian Butler for D Mullen (6 mins); Niall Shorthall for Cuddihy (13); Conor Walsh for Kenneally (63)

BALLYGUNNER: Stephen O’Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley; Shane O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power (0-1); Conor Sheahan (0-1), Paddy Leavey; Peter Hogan, Mikey Mahony (0-1), Pauric Mahony (0-6, four frees); Patrick Fitzgerald (0-2), Dessie Hutchinson (0-4), Kevin Mahony (0-1).

Subs: Billy O’Keeffe for M Mahony (49 mins); Harry Ruddle for Fitzgerald (55).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).