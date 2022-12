Leinster and Munster hurling finals both set for June 11th as Championship fixtures announced

Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Clare in the Munster SHC Final at FBD Semple Stadium in June. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals have been fixed for the same day as part of the GAA’s 2023 championship schedule.

Both provincial hurling deciders will be played on Sunday, June 11th – with the doubling up on the same day something which will divide opinion among supporters.

The 2023 Championship will throw in on Saturday, April 8th with three senior football matches opening the summer – Connacht quarter-finals involving New York v Leitrim and London v Sligo, and an Ulster preliminary round tie between Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh and Andy McEntee’s Antrim.

The All-Ireland SHC final will take place on July 23rd, with August 5th pencilled in for a replay, if required.

The All-Ireland SFC decider will be played on July 30th, with August 12th the date for any potential replay.

2023 CHAMPIONSHIP

APRIL

Saturday 8th

Connacht SFC quarter-finals: New York v Leitrim, Gaelic Park, New York; London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip

Ulster SFC preliminary round: Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, Armagh

Saturday-Sunday 8th-9th

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 1: Carlow v Kildare; Down v Kerry; Offaly v Laois

Sunday 9th

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park

Leinster SFC, Round 1: Longford v Offaly; Wicklow v Carlow; Wexford v Laois

Munster SFC quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium; Clare v Cork, Cusack Park

Saturday 15th

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park

Saturday-Sunday 15th-16th

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 2: Kerry v Carlow; Kildare v Offaly; Laois v Down

Christy Ring Cup, Round 1: Tyrone v Derry; Meath v Mayo; Sligo v London

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 1: Donegal v Fermanagh; Roscommon v Armagh; Wicklow v Louth

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 1: Warwickshire v Cavan; Monaghan v Leitrim; Lancashire v Longford

Sunday 16th

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, Omagh

Saturday 22nd

Connacht SFC semi-final: Sligo/London v Leitrim/New York

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Cavan v Armagh/Antrim

Munster SFC semi-finals: Kerry v Tipperary/Waterford; Limerick v Clare/Cork

Leinster SHC, Round 1: Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park; Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium; Kilkenny v Westmeath, Nowlan Park

Saturday-Sunday 22nd-23rd

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 3: Kildare v Kerry; Carlow v Laois; Offaly v Down

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2: London v Meath; Mayo v Tyrone; Derry v Sligo

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 2: Louth v Roscommon; Armagh v Donegal; Fermanagh v Wicklow

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 2: Leitrim v Lancashire; Cavan v Monaghan; Longford v Warwickshire

Sunday 23rd

Connacht SFC semi-final: Galway v Mayo/Roscommon

Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow; Dublin v Wexford/Laois; Meath v Longford/Offaly; Westmeath v Louth

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Down v Donegal

Munster SHC, Round 1: Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park; Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park

Saturday 29th

Ulster SFC semi-final: Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan

Leinster SHC, Round 2: Wexford v Antrim, Wexford Park; Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park

Munster SHC, Round 2: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds

Saturday-Sunday 29th-30th

Christy Ring Cup, Round 3: Mayo v London; Tyrone v Sligo; Derry v Meath

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 3: Roscommon v Donegal; Armagh v Wicklow; Louth v Fermanagh

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 3: Leitrim v Longford; Cavan v Lancashire; Monaghan v Warwickshire

Sunday 30th

Leinster SFC semi-finals: Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois; Meath/Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth

Ulster SFC semi-final: Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim

Munster SHC, Round 2: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MAY

Saturday 6th

Leinster SHC, Round 3: Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park; Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park

Munster SHC, Round 3: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Saturday-Sunday 6th-7th

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 4: Laois v Kildare; Down v Carlow; Offaly v Kerry

Sunday 7th

Connacht SFC final

Munster SFC final

Leinster SHC, Round 3: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park

Saturday 13th

Munster SHC, Round 3: Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park

Saturday-Sunday 13th-14th

Tailteann Cup, Round 1

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 5: Kerry v Laois; Carlow v Offaly; Kildare v Down

Christy Ring Cup, Round 4: London v Derry; Meath v Tyrone; Sligo v Mayo

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 4: Wicklow v Roscommon; Donegal v Louth; Fermanagh v Armagh

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 4: Warwickshire v Leitrim; Lancashire v Monaghan; Longford v Cavan

Sunday 14th

Leinster SFC final

Ulster SFC final

Saturday 20th

Leinster SHC, Round 4: Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park

Saturday-Sunday 20th-21st

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1

Tailteann Cup, Round 2

Christy Ring Cup, Round 5: Sligo v Meath; Derry v Mayo; Tyrone v London

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 5: Roscommon v Fermanagh; Donegal v Wicklow; Armagh v Louth

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 5: Warwickshire v Lancashire; Monaghan v Longford; Cavan v Leitrim

Sunday 21st

Leinster SHC, Round 4: Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium; Wexford v Westmeath, Wexford Park

Munster SHC, Round 4: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park; Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium

Saturday-Sunday 27th-28th

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Sunday 28th

Leinster SHC, Round 5: Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park; Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park; Westmeath v Antrim, Cusack Park

Munster SHC, Round 5: Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium

JUNE

Saturday-Sunday 3rd-4th

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2

Tailteann Cup, Round 3

Christy Ring Cup/Nickey Rackard Cup/Lory Meagher Cup finals

Saturday-Sunday 10th-11th

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Sunday 11th

Leinster SHC final

Munster SHC final

Saturday-Sunday 17th-18th

All-Ireland SFC, Round 3

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Saturday 24th

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Saturday-Sunday 24th-25th

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Sunday 25th

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

JULY

Saturday-Sunday 1st-2nd

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

All-Ireland SHC relegation playoff

Saturday 8th

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Munster winner v quarter-final winner

Sunday 9th

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Leinster winner v quarter-final winner

Saturday 15th

Tailteann Cup final

Saturday-Sunday 15th-16th

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Sunday 23rd

All-Ireland SHC final (replay date – August 5th)

Sunday 30th

All-Ireland SFC final (replay date – August 12th)