Ballyhale v Ballygunner semi-final will go head-to-head for viewers with World Cup final

Ballyhale Shamrocks' Eoin Kenneally celebrates scoring a goal during the AIB Leinster club hurling final against Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The AIB All-Ireland club hurling semi-final between Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks and Waterford’s Ballygunner has been scheduled for a 3.30pm throw-in on Sunday, December 18th at Croke Park.

The much-anticipated meeting of the Leinster and Munster champions will be shown live on TG4 and go head-to-head for viewers with the World Cup final in Qatar, which kicks off at 3pm Irish time at the Lusail Stadium.

The second All-Ireland semi-final between Connacht champions St Thomas’ of Galway and Ulster winners Cuchullains Dunloy on Antrim will be part of a Croke Park double-header on December 18th, throwing in at 1.30pm.