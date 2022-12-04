Shane Walsh’s nine-point haul helps Kilmacud Crokes secure Leinster title

Shane Walsh celebrates a point for Kilmacud in the AIB Leinster Club SFC Final against The Downs at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-12 The Downs (Westmeath) 0-8

Shane Walsh inspired Kilmacud Crokes to retain the Leinster club senior football title for the first time, following a comfortable victory over The Downs at Croke Park.

Man-of-the-match Walsh scored 0-9, seven with his right and two with his left, in a game Crokes had wrapped up by half-time as they led 1-9 to 0-1 against the Westmeath champions.

Crokes only managed three points against the wind in the second half, all placed balls from Walsh, but The Downs never threatened to reel them in at any stage over the course of the evening at a wet and bitterly cold Croke Park.

It is the sixth time Kilmacud have won the provincial club football championship, but this is their first successful defence of the title.

The Downs were hoping to emulate Garrycastle (2011) and become only the second Westmeath outfit to win a Leinster club SFC, but Lar Wall’s side were on the back foot from early on.

Walsh started at centre forward and the All Star Galway forward pulled the strings for the Stillorgan outfit, opening the scoring in the third minute after playing a neat one-two with Craig Dias.

Seconds later he dropped an effort short from out wide on the left, but Shane Cunningham read the flight of the ball brilliantly to race in and redirect it to the back of the net with his fist.

Luke Loughlin opened his side’s account with a 12th-minute free but their next score would not arrive until the 43rd minute, during which time Crokes hit 0-10 without reply.

Rory O’Carroll even roamed up the pitch to get in on the scoring action for Crokes during that spell, while Aidan Jones boomed over a wonderful point from play too. However, the pick of the bunch was a beautifully curled free by Walsh from out near the Cusack Stand sideline, between the 13- and 20-metre lines. It also happened to be the last of the opening period, sending Crokes in 11 points to the good at the turnaround.

Walsh clipped over the first two points of the second half, both frees – one off the right, one off the left, to make it 1-11 to 0-1 after 37 minutes. The Downs finally got their second score of the game when Loughlin pointed with a nice left-footed point in the 43rd minute and they scored six of the last seven points in the match. But, truth be told, it had long ceased being a contest by that stage.

Crokes will now face the winners of the Munster club final – Newcastle West or Kerins O’Rahilly’s – in an All-Ireland semi-final on the weekend of January 7th-8th.

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O’Brien; A Jones (0-1), R O’Carroll (0-1), A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, S Walsh (0-9, five frees, one 45), C O’Connor (0-1); H Kenny, S Cunningham (1-0), D Mullin.

Subs: T Fox for Horan (42 mins); P Purcell for Cunningham (45); C O’Shea for O’Connor (51); J Kenny for H Kenny (59, blood sub); L Ward for D Mullin (59).

THE DOWNS: T Martin; E Burke, P Murray, D Egerton; C Coughlan, M Kelly, J Moran; C Drumm, N Mitchell (0-1, free); I Martin, C Nolan, J Lynam; A Kilmartin, L Loughlin (0-3, one free), K O’Sullivan.

Subs: O Murphy for Kelly (25 mins); D Egerton (0-1) for Kilmartin (36); T Tuite (0-2, one free) for O’Sullivan (47); L Moran for Martin (55); H Caulfield (0-1) for Lynam (60).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).