Wexford forward Paul Morris announces retirement from intercounty hurling

Forward Paul Morris has followed his Wexford team-mate Shaun Murphy into intercounty retirement, bringing an end to his 12-year involvement with the Model County that included 120 appearances.

The Ferns St Aidans clubman was the longest-serving member of manager Darragh Egan’s squad, having made his championship debut against Galway in 2010. The highlight of his intercounty career was winning the Leinster Senior Hurling title with Wexford in 2019, while he also picked up three Walsh Cup medals along the way. At club level, his greatest day came in August of this year, when he helped Ferns St Aidans to win their first Wexford Senior Hurling Championship title, in the 136th year of the club’s existence. His performance that day saw him selected as the TG4 man-of-the-match.

Announcing his retirement, Morris said: “I’ve loved every minute wearing the Purple and Gold. It’s been one of the greatest honours of my life. As a kid, all I ever wanted was to play in Croke Park and climb the Hogan Stand steps for Leinster and All-Ireland glory. Thankfully one of them was achieved, however I can no longer give the levels required, and my focus now turns to prolonging my club career.

Paul Morris celebrates at the final whistle after Ferns St Aidans beat St Martin's to win their first Wexford SHC title at Chadwick's Wexford Park in August. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“I owe a depth of gratitude to all my team-mates, managers, Wexford supporters and coaches over the years. The friendships and bonds created will be cherished forever. My club Ferns St Aidans gave me the platform to represent Wexford and I look forward now to helping the next generation in our club. Finally, huge thanks to my family and fiancee Leanne. Nobody has supported me more through thick and thin, and this might now make watching games a bit easier!

READ MORE

“I wish Wexford every success for 2023. Thanks for the memories – Le Croì agus Lámh!”

Chairman of Wexford GAA, Micheál Martin, is among those to have paid tribute to Morris.

“Paul’s retirement today brings an end to the intercounty playing career of one of Wexford’s great servants. He was a consistent and reliable scoring forward for over a decade and his class on the field was matched by his demeanour off the field.

“He has acted as a mentor and confidant to many of our new players and has successfully helped them understand the significance of wearing the Purple and Gold jersey. His recent county final success and man-of- the-match award for Ferns St Aidans was roundly welcomed by all Wexford hurling fans as a just reward for Paul’s contribution to the game.

“All in Wexford GAA thank Paul for his dedicated service, and wish him all the best for the future.”