Clubs involved in Parnell Park disorder learn of proposed suspensions

The provincial intermediate hurling quarter-final between Naomh Barróg of Dublin and Wexford’s Oulart-The Ballagh degenerated into a fracas at Parnell Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

An announcement on the action to be taken by Leinster GAA after the scenes of disorder at Parnell Park a fortnight ago is thought to be imminent on Friday evening. By then those affected by proposed suspensions will have decided whether or not to challenge them by seeking a hearing.

Last Saturday week, the provincial intermediate hurling quarter-final between Naomh Barróg of Dublin and Wexford’s Oulart-The Ballagh degenerated into a fracas, which involved substitutes joining the fray. Images of what happened were uploaded to social media and received widespread coverage, including on RTÉ television news.

As many as 10 suspensions – some up to 12 months in duration – are believed to have been recommended, the preponderance for the Wexford club.

Following the match and receipt of Offaly referee Shane Guinan’s report, the Leinster Council launched an investigation with which both clubs are said to have co-operated fully.

Those affected by proposed suspensions can either accept them or seek a hearing, which adjudicates the charges ab initio. As the deadline for mounting a challenge runs out on Friday afternoon, it will be known later what ones have been accepted and what ones, if any, are to proceed to a hearing.

Naomh Barróg, who won the quarter-final after penalties, are scheduled to play Bray Emmets at 1.30 this Saturday in Echelon Park, Aughrim.