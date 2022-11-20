Pauric Mahony’s stunning 13-point haul helps seal come from behind win for champions Ballygunner

Ballygunner's Emmet McEvoy celebrates at the final whistle after the victory over Na Piarsaigh in the AIB Club SHC semi-final at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-20 Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) 2-15

All-Ireland champions Ballygunner – that status the creation of one of the year’s most notable acts of resurrection – staged another eye-catching comeback to catch and leave for dust Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh in Sunday’s AIB Munster semi-final at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Trailing by five at half-time, having been blitzed at times by the resurgent Limerick champions, Ballygunner staged an excellent recovery to win in a 10-point second-half turnaround.

The Waterford champions were driven on by an extraordinary performance by Pauric Mahony, who ended with 0-13, seven from play from 18 shots after a misfiring opening quarter. To get a sense of the scale of improvement required, consider that the champions started as if they hadn’t got out of the warm-up.

Struggling everywhere, unable to get on the ball either to slow down opposition attacks or mount any semblance of threat themselves, they trailed by three after the seventh minute: a couple of frees from Kevin Downes and a point by Will Henn.

It did shape up as if it would be competitive when Na Piarsaigh drew breath and got taken for 0-2, the lively Patrick Fitzgerald and a free from Pauric Mahony readjusting the terms of combat.

The sense that they had regained their composure strengthened with a typical Dessie Hutchinson goal, created when defender Emmet McEvoy loosely broke a dropping ball to Fitzgerald and he flashed it into Hutchinson who stuck it into the net.

A run of scores put the champions ahead in the 18th minute after centrefielder Conor Sheahan and Pauric Mahony twice got on the scoreboard. It looked like the contest everyone was expecting had broken out, but the response from Na Piarsaigh was formidable.

Running the ball through the middle with the power and precision of their peerless county team Limerick, they lifted it their game and landed two punches that if not quite knock-out, left Ballygunner looking very groggy.

In the 20th minute Will O’Donoghue played a wonderful ball into his centerfield partner Keith Dempsey and he finished well. Then four minutes before the break a flashing, combination move featuring Jerome Boyland and Daithí Dempsey saw Conor Boylan in on goal and the second green flag was just a formality.

Leading by 2-11 to 1-9 at half-time, Na Piarsaigh looked set to make the final before a crowd of 3,321, Inexplicably they all but failed to return for the second half.

The strength and inventive running; the tight marking, the blocking all evaporated. They managed a paltry four points in the second half. In a match many expected to be dominated by O’Donoghue and Dempsey in a powerhouse centerfield for the Limerick champions, it was the comparatively slight Sheahan who impacted most heavily, scoring 0-4 from play

Barry Coughlan led the way in the full-back line breaking ball away from Na Piarsaigh while Shane O’Sullivan and Philip Mahony tightened up the half backs considerably.

The key score duly came 10 minutes into the second half when a puck-out from Stephen O’Keeffe ran nearly all the way – apart from a slight touch – for Fitzgerald and the young corner forward, who has looked sensational in his rookie season, clipped the goal.

Within a minute, Pauric Mahony had equalised at 2-13 each before pushing the champions ahead with a free. They outscored their opponents 0-6 to 0-2 thereafter in the final quarter.

There was further gloom for the Limerick side when county full back Mike Casey had to hobble off in the 54th minute, but whatever spirit had driven them up until half-time had been thoroughly exorcised.

Ballygunner will play Ballyea of Clare in the provincial final next Saturday week.

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny (jt capt), B Coughlan, T Foley; S O’Sullivan, P Mahony, R Power (0-1); C Sheahan (0-4), P Leavey; M Mahony, Pauric Mahony (0-13, six frees), P Hogan (0-1); K Mahony, D Hutchinson (jt capt; 1-0), P Fitzgerald (1-1).

Subs: H Ruddle for Fitzgerald (57 mins), B O’Keeffe for K Mahony (61).

NA PIARSAIGH: E Condon; E McEvoy, M Casey, C King; M Foley (0-1), R Lynch (0-1, free), J Boylan; W O’Donoghue (capt), K Dempsey (1-1); K Downes (0-4, three frees), P Casey (0-3), C Boylan (1-1); W Henn (0-3), D Dempsey (0-1), A Breen.

Subs: S Long for Foley (29 mins), T Grimes for M Casey (54), D Breen for Downes (57).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).