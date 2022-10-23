Cleary keeps his cool to earn Kilruane a second shot against Kiladangan

KILRUANE MacDONAGHS 2-18 KILADANGAN 1-21

A free by Willie Cleary in the fifth minute of injury time tied up the Tipperary SHC final and took it to a replay. A minute earlier Bryan McLoughney – whose on-the-whistle goal in 2020 had snatched Kiladangan’s first title – shot a free to give the favourites the narrowest of leads after a much improved second half.

It was no more than Kilruane deserved after a tumultuous match that saw them lose their crucial edge on the scoreboard in the final quarter but they battled it out to take their quest for a fifth title to another day.

The outsiders started in a hurry and dominated the first half. There was never much in it on the scoreboard with Kiladangan doing enough to keep the match within their sights should they find a more fluent pattern after half-time. If they couldn’t, it wasn’t going to matter anyway.

The 1-9 to 0-9 interval score reflected the fact that Kilruane captain Jerome Cahill – wearing 30, as the club retired their number 11 jersey to honour the memory of the late Dillon Quirke, who took ill playing for Clonoulty Rossmore during a match against them earlier in the championship – got the vital score in the 21st minute.

A quick free across the pitch found the lively half back Niall O’Meara, whose precision long ball picked out Cahill and his finish did the rest. O’Meara would end the day with 0-2 and two goal assists for his captain.

Kilruane MacDonaghs' Jerome Cahill celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal of the match. Cahill was wearing 30 as Kilruane retired their number 11 jersey in memory of the late Dillon Quirke, who took ill playing for Clonoulty Rossmore during a match against them earlier in the championship. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The 2020 champions couldn’t get into their stride. Harrassed by a combative defence, the Kiladangan forwards struggled to exert pressure. Paul Flynn at wing forward did his best to keep them going with two points and a physical presence in the middle third.

A cagey third quarter, dominated by frees saw Kiladangan draw level, thanks to McLoughney’s accuracy but just as they levelled at 0-14 to 1-11, O’Meara and Cahill again combined to push Kilruane back in front.

The pendulum swung again in the 52nd minute when Aaron Morgan got dispossessed coming out with the ball and Flynn pounced to lash the ball into the net to give Kiladangan the lead for the first time.

It went point-for-point with Kilruane raising the roof in injury time as Cian Darcy pushed them ahead but the plot wasn’t done yet and after Declan McGrath equalised the scene was set for the late dramatic exchange.

Replay details have yet to be announced.

