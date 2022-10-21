Weekend club previews: County finals in hurling, football and provincial schedule kicks off

SATURDAY

Leinster club SFC round one

Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park, 8pm [Live, RTÉ 2] — On their fourth Leinster campaign, Palatine have yet to win a single match in the provincial championship. They have home advantage against a St Patrick’s side that patiently unpicked Baltinglass’s early lead in the Wicklow final led from the middle with a big centrefield display by Dean Healy and John Crowe. Verdict: St Patrick’s

SHC finals

Cavan: Cootehill Celtic v Mullahoran, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm; Roscommon: Four Roads v Pádraig Pearses, Athleague, 3pm; Tyrone: Éire Óg Carrickmore v Naomh Colum Cille, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 3.30pm.

SUNDAY

Leinster club SFC round one

Castletown (Wexford) v Portarlington (Laois), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.30pm — The Laois champions showed plenty of resolve in retaining their county title and are favourites here after a decent provincial campaign last year. Castletown sprang a surprise on Shelmaliers in the Wexford final but not too crazy a surprise given their retinue of county players. Verdict: Portarlington

St Mary’s, Ardee (Louth) v Colmcille (Longford), Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2.30pm — St Mary’s nearly paid a price for resting on their oars in the replayed Louth final but clung on for a first title in 27 years. Colmcille’s needed a last-gasp penalty from Ruairí Harkin to overcome favourites Mullinalaghta. Home advantage to count. Verdict: St Mary’s

Armagh SFC final

Crossmaglen Rangers v Granemore, Athletic Grounds, 4.15pm — Some contrast here, as Granemore, after Tony McClelland scored as weird a goal as you’ll see in the semi-final against Killeavy, contest their very first senior final against the county’s Leviathan presence, which has appeared in 23 of the past 26 finals, winning 21. Benefitting from the input of Jamie Clark, as he enters his ‘eminence grise’ phase, they inflicted a walloping on Maghery in the semi-final as payback for the 2020 final defeat. Verdict: Crossmaglen

Derry SFC final

Glen v Slaughtneil, Celtic Park, 3.30pm — A grudge match in that Glen took Slaughtneil’s football title a year ago and launched a highly creditable club campaign, losing to eventual All-Ireland champions Kilcoo after extra time. Slaughtneil are on another double with the hurling title already in the bag. The champions look to have a definite edge at centrefield with Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley but Slaughtneil’s defence is high quality, featuring two potential All Stars, Brendan Rogers and Chrissy McKaigue. It’s unlikely to be a thrashing like last year but Glen’s slick movement can deliver back-to-back titles. Verdict: Glen

Fermanagh SFC final

Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels, Brewster Park, 4pm — Enniskillen had an exciting win over holders and last year’s Ulster finalists Derrygonnelly and that makes them marginal favourites against Belleek’s Erne Gaels, who are chasing a first title in 41 years. Verdict: Enniskillen

Kerry club SFC final

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm — Templenoe’s irresistible decade of rising through the levels of Kerry football can culminate in the club title and with it entry to the Munster championship. Verdict: Templenoe

Roscommon SFC final

Boyle v Strokestown, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm — An unusual all-north final came about with against-the-head wins in the county semi-finals against St Brigid’s and Roscommon Gaels. There’s a fair sprinkling of county players on view, as Boyle look for a first county final win in 95 years and they haven’t been back since. They have enjoyed better form than Strokestown in the campaign to date but maybe the latter will be inspired by having won their most recent titles in years ending in 2. Verdict: Boyle

Clare SHC final

Ballyea v Éire Óg Ennis, Cusack Park, 3pm — The instinct to chalk this down as Tony Kelly versus Shane O’Donnell does a slight disservice to Ballyea, who won last year’s title with Kelly in dry dock but whereas the club isn’t as reliant on him, they’re clearly greatly improved when he’s around. Will the champions deploy Paul Flanagan or Jack Browne to pick up O’Donnell? They look more bankable than Éire Óg, who are also in the football final but who haven’t won the hurling in 32 years. Verdict: Ballyea

Dublin SHC final

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 2.30pm [Live, TG4] — A slight surprise to see the clubs reunited a year after contesting the previous final and just a week after Crokes edged out their opponents in the football decider. Na Fianna were full value for the semi-final win over a fading Cuala whereas the holders got on top of Ballyboden in the other semi-final. Last year’s meeting was a thriller but a matter of massive regret for the Glasnevin club, who haven’t yet won the senior hurling title. They are in form but it mightn’t be enough. Verdict: Kilmacud

Tipperary SHC final

Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, FBD Semple Stadium, 4.30pm [Live, TG4] — Kiladangan are hot favourites having won the Dan Breen two years ago but Kilruane although strangers to the big day since 1986, are sticky and forced their neighbours to extra time in the North championship last July. It’s a breakthrough for Kilruane to be here on the day but their opponents have ironed out the wrinkles and after a big display in the semi-final, probably have the form and momentum to regain the title. Verdict: Kiladangan

Other SHC finals

London: Robert Emmetts v St Gabriel’s, Ruislip, 2pm; Sligo: Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Markievicz Park, 3pm.