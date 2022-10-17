Des Cahill steps down as host of The Sunday Game

Des Cahill has announced that he is to step away from The Sunday Game after 15 seasons. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Des Cahill has announced that he is to step away from The Sunday Game after 15 seasons as host of RTÉ's Sunday night GAA highlights programme.

In a statement, he said: “The reason I want a change is very straightforward - I want to go to live games again!

“It’s been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.”

The presenter will now take up the role of host on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

He continued: “I can’t wait to experience that again when I’m fronting Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country.

“I’m hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship.

“I’ve no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hot seat.”

The new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced in 2023. Joanne Cantwell will continue to anchor The Sunday Game Live.