Weekend GAA county final previews: A huge weekend sees 16 titles up for grabs

SATURDAY

Donegal SFC final: St Eunan’s v Naomh Conaill, Ballybofey, 2.15 [Live, TG4]

Postponed after the awful events in Creeslough, this year’s final takes place in a subdued county. The same dynamic that looked to be governing the original fixture stands. Eunan’s look too young and ready to allow their opponents much scope for revenge after last year’s defeat at the same stage. Verdict: St Eunan’s

SUNDAY

READ MORE

FOOTBALL

Cavan SFC final: Gowna v Killygarry, Kingspan Breffni, 4.0

Gowna started the championship moderately and lost to their final opponents in the early stages but they have strengthened since and that momentum combined with the disappointment of last year’s defeat in the replayed final can turn the tables. Verdict: Gowna

Dublin SFC final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4.30 – Live TG4

Na Fianna were fairly accomplished in dismissing Ballyboden in the semi-final. They looked well balanced with Conor McHugh and Aaron Byrne combining well and David Lacey having a good second half, whereas county defenders Eoin Murchan and Jonny Cooper held the fort expertly along with the indefatigable Adam Rafter. Crokes though are a step up. Their own defence overcame a rocky start to shut out Thomas Davis and with Paul Mannion again in the wars, Shane Walsh proved a handy insurance policy. Tight call narrowly for the champions. Verdict: Kilmacud

Down SFC final: Kilcoo v Warrenpoint, Páirc Esler, 4.0

The inexorable All-Ireland champions power on in pursuit of a 10th title in 11 years. Their radar was faulty in the semi-final but Mayobridge’s was worse. Massive outsiders, Warrenpoint are nonetheless the last club to beat the champions three years ago but they’re waiting 69 years for a title. Probably can make that 70. Verdict: Kilcoo

Leitrim SFC final: Mohill v St Mary’s, Kiltoghert, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3.0

Mohill are looking for a third win against St Mary’s, having beaten them narrowly in August’s league final and not so narrowly shortly afterwards in the early stages of championship. They should repeat the 2020 final victory. Verdict: Mohill

London SFC final: Fulham Irish v St Kiernan’s, Ruislip, 1.0

Kiernan’s can repeat last year’s final win over the 2020 champions. Verdict: St Kiernan’s

Louth SFC final replay: Newtown Blues v St Mary’s, Ardee, Clan na Gael GFC, Dundalk, 2.0

Daire McConnon pulled this one out of the fire for St Mary’s after they had squandered an early lead. They can make the Blues regret not making it count last week. Verdict: St Mary’s

Meath SFC final: Ratoath v Summerhill, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0

Arguably the two strongest sides of recent years meet in what looks a balanced contest with Ratoath handicapped by the loss of Joey Wallace’s pace to a cruciate injury. Summerhill are in a fourth final in seven years but haven’t won since 2013, whereas their opponents have won two of the last three. Centrefield looks the cockpit with former Clonard and county player Adam Flanagan and Michael Byrne will test Ratoath’s pair, high scoring Daithí McGowan and Jack Flynn. Verdict: Ratoath

Monaghan SFC final: Ballybay Pearse Brothers v Scotstown, Clones, 3.0

It’s 10 years since Ballybay won the title and every year since has seen Scotstown in the final, winning seven of the nine to date. There have been signs of metal fatigue so far and the injury to Kieran Hughes has weakened them. Only Rory Beggan’s shot-stopping in the shoot-out with Latton saved them in the quarter-final. Ballybay have looked hungry, walloping Truagh and Clontibret. Their time may have come. Verdict: Ballybay

Sligo SFC final: St Mary’s v Tourlestrane, Markievicz Park, 3.30

Tourlestrane are on seven-in-a-row and judging by the way they clawed through the semi-final a man short, the appetite isn’t waning. Mary’s have good forwards and can put it up to the perennial champions. Verdict: Tourlestrane

Tipperary SFC final: Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.15

Tradition looks a likely winner here, as Commercials bid to move within one of Fethard on the roll of honour – despite giving them a 12-title start – whereas Upperchurch are celebrating a first-ever football final, having disposed of dual kingpins and champions Loughmore. Verdict: Clonmel

Wexford SFC final: Castletown v Shelmaliers, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.0

Shelmaliers have been in coruscating form, whacking St Anne’s by 20 points in the semi-final and boosted by the acquisition of Wexford resident Eoghan O’Gara. Ben Brosnan is suspended for Castletown, which further stretches the odds, even though they too were impressive semi-final winners. Shels to become the first club in 16 years to retain the football title. Verdict: Shelmaliers

Eoin Cody’s return to top form has been significant for Ballyhale as they get set to take on James Stephens in Sunday's Kilkenny SHC Final: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

HURLING

Antrim SHC final: Dunloy Cúchullains v Ruairí Óg, Cushendall, Corrigan Park, 3.0

Champions for the past three years, Dunloy laid waste to St John’s in the semi-final and their potent attack poses existential menace for a lively Cushendall. Verdict: Dunloy

Armagh SHC final: Middletown Na Fianna v Keady Lámh Dhearg, Athletic Grounds, 4.0

Middletown have won six of the last seven titles, four in finals against Keady. Verdict: Middletown

Cork SHC final: Blackrock v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.0

Finbarr’s have been motoring on the way to a first final in 29 years and with it the shot at a first double in 40 years. Ger Cunningham’s young, athletic and dynamic outfit, featuring the Cahalanes, former county minor and rugby target Ben O’Connor, the manager’s son Ben, Ethan Twomey and Brian Hayes has the potential to win this. But Blackrock are a sturdy physical presence, who could outmuscle their opponents, who also have the concern of a slightly permeable inner defence, even if they have survived until now. Tadhg Deasy, Robbie Cotter and Alan Connolly have been shooting for the Rockies and what’s expected to be a big crowd should get value. Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Kilkenny SHC final: Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens, UC Nowlan Park, 2.30 [Live, 2.30]

A major year for Ballyhale with their golden jubilee a match away from coinciding with a club record five-in-a-row and ascent to the top of the roll of honour to join Tullaroan, who have taken nearly a century longer to get there. Eoin Cody’s return to top form has been significant whereas TJ Reid is playing a deeper role. James Stephens were well beaten in the 2019 final but have shaken things up this year with Brian Cody back involved with the club and manager Séamus O’Dwyer. Cian Kenny has been repurposed as a centre back and they have picked up momentum. Ballyhale, though, have been described locally as “on a mission” after the last-second All-Ireland defeat by Ballygunner. Verdict: Ballyhale