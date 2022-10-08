Weekend GAA club final previews: Six Leinster football deciders down for decision

All games on Sunday

Antrim SFC

Erin’s Own Cargin v St Mary’s, Aghagallon, Corrigan Park, 3.0 – Last year’s finalists, Aghagallon, recovered from a poor start to the season and with injuries clearing and wanderers returning, their performances steadily improved. Both sides had to surmount extra time in the semi-finals but Cargin, looking for a sixth title in eight years have the experience and craft.

Verdict: Cargin

Donegal SFC

All adult GAA games this weekend are postponed after the explosion in Cresslough petrol station in Co Donegal. Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s at MacCumhaill Park had been scheduled.

Kildare SFC

Clane v Naas, Newbridge, 3.30 – A first meeting of the clubs in a final in 32 years and only the second time in 18 that there is no Newbridge club involved. Naas looked set to win a few after last year and the good run in the Leinster championship but Clane erupted this year with a team of good young footballers, captained by up-and-coming county forward Brian McLoughlin. It may be a little too soon but they have impressed under Tom Cribbin’s management. Naas have experience with Eamonn Callaghan and danger in Darragh Kirwan and a knack of pulling things out of the fire.

Verdict: Naas

Laois SFC

O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 4.0 – Two teams with impressive campaigns, including a cracker when they met earlier in the championship. The champions misfired in the semi-final against Portlaoise and it nearly cost them – but for Scott Osbourne’s injury-time save, they’d be out. O’Dempsey’s on the other hand have been scoring goals. Portarlington however probably still have the better attack with Jake Foster, Colm Murphy and Rioghan Murphy likely to tilt the verdict to the champions.

Verdict: Portarlington

Longford SFC

Colmcille v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4.0 – It was the neighbours who took down then Leinster champions Mullinalaghta three years ago but a final between them is a rarity. The sense here is that the recent champions, four times in the past six years, can use their experience to get home.

Verdict: Mullinalaghta

Louth SFC

St Mary’s, Ardee v Newtown Blues, Clan na Gael GFC, Dundalk, 4.0 – Although the Blues are hard to overcome, especially in finals – lost one in 16 years out of six contested – there is a feeling that the quality of the St Mary’s forwards can get this over the line.

Verdict: St Mary’s

Westmeath SFC

St Loman’s v The Downs, TEG Cusack Park, 4.0 – The Downs are back in the final for the first time since 2005, a contrast with a club in their eighth successive final, looking for a second three-in-a-row and captained by county finisher John Heslin. It’s not as simple as that though and The Downs won the league and handed Loman’s a 10-point beating earlier in the championship. Still.

Verdict: St Loman’s

Wicklow SFC

Baltinglass v St Patrick’s, Aughrim, 3.0 – Baltinglass lost their title to Blessington last year but with former rain maker Kevin O’Brien (1990 All-Ireland club winner and All Star) in charge of the team, they look like they can expiate the hurt in a tight contest with their predecessors as champions.

Verdict: Baltinglass

Mayo SHC

Tooreen v Ballyhaunis, Tooreen, 2.0. Verdict: Tooreen

Meath SHC

Ratoath v Trim, Páirc Tailteann, 2.30. Verdict: Trim

Down SHC

Ballycran v Portaferry, Páirc Esler, 4.0. Verdict: Portaferry