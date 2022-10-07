Ray Dempsey appointed manager of Limerick footballers

Ray Dempsey has been appointed manager of the Limerick footballers. The Mayo man had been a strong contender in his own county for the vacancy recently filled by Kevin McStay. He succeeds Billy Lee, who stepped down in August.

Limerick GAA released a statement on the county website on Friday, confirming the appointment.

“The executive committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick senior football manager subject to ratification by both the football and county committees.

“Ray has vast experience with his club Knockmore, winning the past two Mayo senior football championships and has previously managed Mayo minor and under-21 football teams and will come to Limerick on a two-year term.

“Ray also had an impressive playing career with Mayo commanding 64 appearances.

“Details of his back room team will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Dempsey commented: “I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years.”

The strong back room ticket he assembled for the Mayo job application has partly dispersed elsewhere with former Mayo coach James Burke joining Mickey Graham in Cavan and Armagh and Crossmaglen All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville accepting the manager’s job in Wicklow.