Kildare’s Fergal Conway retires from intercounty action due to knee injury

Fergal Conway has called time on his intercounty career with Kildare due to injury. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Injury has forced the retirement of Kildare footballer Fergal Conway. The Celbridge club man made 98 appearances for the county as a versatile middle third player, having won an under-21 provincial medal in 2013.

Conway’s senior career began a year later and continued until last summer with his final appearance coming in the All-Ireland qualifier round two defeat by Mayo.

A statement from Kildare GAA thanked him for his “outstanding service” to the county “following his decision to retire from intercounty football due to a persistent knee injury”.

“Fergal represented the county at Minor and U21 level winning a Leinster U21 Championship in 2013 and made his senior football debut during the O’Byrne Cup in 2014.

“An influential player, Fergal produced some memorable performances in the white jersey with 98 competitive appearances. He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction.

“We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future.”