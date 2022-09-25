Wexford gardaí investigating alleged assault of referee at junior football match

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault on a referee in a Wexford junior football championship match on Sunday morning. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault on a referee, which happened after Sunday morning’s junior football championship group A fixture at Whiterock Hill, home of St Joseph’s in a match between them and Our Lady’s Island.

Shelmaliers clubman Michael Lannigan was the referee in charge of the match which Our Lady’s Island won 1-11 to 1-10.

According to a Garda statement, issued to local media, members of the force were called to the venue.

“We were called to the GAA grounds in Whiterock to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee. We carried out an initial investigation having been informed of an incident involving a St Joseph’s mentor, who is alleged to have had an altercation with the referee.

READ MORE

“The referee was not seriously injured … and no ambulance was required to attend the scene. While no arrests were made we will continue with our investigation.”

Contacted by The Irish Times, Wexford chair Micheál Martin confirmed that an incident had taken place, which the county was taking seriously and shortly afterwards a statement was released.

“Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”