Mary McAleese to chair integration process between GAA and the other Gaelic games organisations

Former president Mary McAleese has agreed to chair the integration process currently under way between the GAA and the Gaelic games organisations for camogie and women’s football.

A joint press release on Saturday announcing the appointment said that a timeline for discussions would be announced in the coming weeks.

“Over the course of this year, all three Gaelic games associations separately discussed integration towards a ‘One Association’ model.

“Mark Dorman has been confirmed as Project Manager for the integration process. A timeline on discussions between chairperson McAleese and the three associations will be agreed in the coming weeks to advance the project.”

Dorman is the Croke Park Head of Stadium and former director of the GAA museum.

Discussions in the constituent organisations at their respective annual congresses produced a strong consensus in favour of pursuing an integrated organisation.