Old rivals Tullamore and Rhode to meet in Offaly SFC final again

Club round-up: There were surprises in the Tipperary SHC as both Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg fell

Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony and Pauric Mahony celebrate their Waterford senior hurling championship final win over Mount Sion at Walsh Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Gordon Manning
Sun Sep 11 2022 - 20:28

Tullamore and Rhode will contest the Offaly senior football championship (SFC) final for the third successive year after both chalked up semi-final victories over the weekend.

Rhode beat Tullamore in the 2021 decider while the latter exacted revenge last season following a replay, so the latest county showdown on September 25th will be the fourth clash between the sides in three years where the Dowling Cup is up for grabs.

Tullamore ran out 1-14 to 0-10 semi-final winners over Edenderry at O’Connor Park on Sunday, while Rhode needed penalties on Saturday evening to see off Ferbane in their last four clash.

Tullamore led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time against Edenderry and a late Diarmuid Egan goal closed out the win for the defending champions.

It was far less straightforward for Rhode, who trailed for much of their semi-final. They needed a late free from Niall McNamee to force extra time and the sides could not be separated in the added periods either, with the game finishing 1-14 to 0-17. Cathal Flynn scored the Ferbane goal. Rhode goalkeeper Ken Garry emerged as the hero in the shootout, saving three penalties and scoring one himself as they battled out a 3-2 win.

Ballygunner remain on the throne of Waterford hurling after the kings of the club game heralded in a record-equalling ninth consecutive county senior title with a 2-11 to 0-8 win over Mount Sion.

The reigning All-Ireland club champions weathered a mini second half Mount Sion revival to ease out comfortable winners in horrible conditions at Walsh Park. The victory sees Ballygunner become only the third club to claim nine-in-a-row in Waterford, and the first since Mount Sion achieved the feat between 1953-61.

Elsewhere, there were some significant fallers in the Tipperary senior hurling championship as both Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg were eliminated on Sunday following preliminary quarter-final losses.

Clonoulty-Rossmore ran out 1-18 to 1-16 winners over Thurles Sarsfields, who contested last year’s county final. The game was decided by an injury-time penalty awarded to Clonoulty-Rossmore, which was converted by Stephen Ferncombe.

In the other preliminary quarter-final JK Brackens staged a sensational comeback to beat Nenagh at Semple Stadium. Nenagh led by seven points midway through the second half, but goals by Andrew Ormonde and Shane Bourke inspired JK Brackens to a storming 3-17 to 1-19 victory.

The eight Tipperary SHC quarter-finalists are JK Brackens, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Kiladangan, Toomevara, Drom & Inch, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Upperchurch-Drombane and Loughmore-Castleiney, who are the reigning champions.

The Cork SHC semi-finals will see Erin’s Own take on Blackrock and St Finbarr’s face Newtownshandrum. On Sunday, St Finbarr’s ran out 0-22 to 0-18 quarter-final winners over Douglas, while Blackrock beat Imokilly 3-0 in a penalty shootout after the sides finished level following extra time.

Meanwhile, Clonguish are the Longford senior hurling champions after holding off a second-half rally from 2021 winners Longford Slashers at Pearse Park. Clonguish, who led 1-9 to 0-3 at half time, were made sweat for their first title since 2019 as the Slashers fought back after the break and there were just three between the sides at full-time, 1-16 to 1-13.

