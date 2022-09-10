Gaelic Games

John Hegarty named as new Wexford senior football manager

As a player, he made 105 appearances from 1995 to 2006 for Wexford

John Hegarty of Shelmaliers, to be named Wexford manager. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Gordon Manning
Sat Sep 10 2022 - 13:22

John Hegarty is to be the new Wexford senior football manager, the county have announced.

Hegarty, who made 105 appearances for Wexford as a player during his career from 1995 to 2006, will succeed Shane Roche in the role.

A prolific forward, he scored 21-125 for the Model County, and as a player Hegarty also claimed six senior county titles and one intermediate crown with his club, Kilanerin. As a manager he won Wexford senior football championships with Kilanerin (player/manager) and Shelmaliers.

Hegarty’s name will go before the county committee meeting on September 20th for ratification, and his backroom team will be finalised in advance of that meeting.

