John Hegarty named as new Wexford senior football manager

John Hegarty is to be the new Wexford senior football manager, the county have announced.

Hegarty, who made 105 appearances for Wexford as a player during his career from 1995 to 2006, will succeed Shane Roche in the role.

A prolific forward, he scored 21-125 for the Model County, and as a player Hegarty also claimed six senior county titles and one intermediate crown with his club, Kilanerin. As a manager he won Wexford senior football championships with Kilanerin (player/manager) and Shelmaliers.

Hegarty’s name will go before the county committee meeting on September 20th for ratification, and his backroom team will be finalised in advance of that meeting.