‘The knees will let me know’ - Fitness all that stands between Emlyn Mulligan and Leitrim in 2023

Emlyn Mulligan is yet to decide if he will line out for Leitrim in 2023. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Emlyn Mulligan says his body will determine if he can play for Leitrim in 2023.

His heart and mind are still willing, but his knees are less certain. It is not unusual for Mulligan to open the freezer six or seven times a day to grab ice packs to manage the swelling and try numbing the pain a little.

Nor is it unusual for those packs to be momentarily ushered aside as his daughter Lauren demands her dad’s attention, as only one-year-olds can. Throbbing knees or not, life spins onwards. Mulligan will be 35 in December. He made his senior bow for Leitrim in 2006 and in March of this year he cemented his legacy as one of his county’s best players by making his 100th appearance, when Leitrim played Sligo at Markievicz Park.

His days in the green and gold of Leitrim appeared to be over when he stepped away from the squad in 2019 following a Connacht quarter-final loss to Roscommon. However, the arrival of Andy Moran as Leitrim manager ahead of the 2022 season pushed the door ajar once again for Mulligan.

Still, he didn’t see as much game-time during the year as he would have liked, making three substitute appearances during Leitrim’s Division Four campaign while his only appearance during the Connacht Championship was a late introduction in the quarter-final victory over London. He also came off the bench in both of Leitrim’s Tailteann Cup games.

Mulligan has been in good form for St Mary’s in the Sligo SFC, playing in their two championship games so far, but the days after matches are challenging. He suffered three cruciate knee ligament injuries during his career – 2009, 2010, 2017 – and it is the right knee that gives him most bother. The cartilage is long worn away, and down the road a knee replacement might be required.

“It is something you have to think about because I suppose you don’t want to be hobbling around all your life afterwards, so you have to consider that as well,” admits Mulligan.

“I can get away playing the game fine, and even the day afterwards is okay, but it is the second and third day that are the problem. I’d be constantly putting ice on. I’d love to play next year for Leitrim, finishing up this year missing the penalty against Sligo isn’t the ideal way to end it. From my head to my hips, I’m 100 per cent, but it’s the knees that will ultimately let me know. The body will dictate if I am able to or not.”

Mulligan was once on the books of Sligo Rovers and has remained a supporter ever since – in July he was in Fir Park to witness the Bit O’Red achieve a famous European victory over Motherwell. Over the coming weeks he hopes to help St Mary’s embark on a journey through the Sligo SFC, as they chase a first title since 2015.

“My form has been good, so hopefully the body will be okay and we can keep building.”